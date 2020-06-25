Eton Solutions Raises $11.1 million to Extend Cloud-based Family Office Platform

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eton Solutions, L.P. (Eton), the provider of the cloud-based AtlasFive® technology platform for ultra-high net worth wealth management, has closed on an investment round of $11.1 million, bringing total investment in the company and platform to over $20 million. The round was led by existing investors, clients and members of senior management.

Eton is leveraging the deep domain expertise of ultra-high net worth wealth management industry veterans to offer a cloud-native, SaaS platform geared to the complex and specific asset management needs of this market. The capital raised will be used to continue expansion of Eton’s AtlasFive platform as well as the build out of its implementation and client service capabilities.

Eton Solutions has over $250 billion in assets under administration (AUA) on its AtlasFive platform and continues to refine the platform with some of the most demanding, leading-edge and technology-savvy customers throughout North America. They include:

One of the world’s largest Single Family Offices,

The private wealth management group at one of the Top 5 U.S. Financial Services Companies, and

A division of one of the Big 4 Accounting and Consulting firms.

“This financing allows us to continue to expand the functionality of our comprehensive AtlasFive platform and to ensure our clients’ early success by delivering support through our implementation and client services. AtlasFive empowers our clients to transform the management of their most sophisticated, complex family offices through state-of-the-art technology powered by thoughtful business process design,” said Eton Solutions CEO Robert Mallernee.

“In addition to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of family office management, our cloud-based integrated platform facilitates the creation of virtual family offices allowing both office staff and clients immediate access to the information they need to continue to manage their business processes from anywhere at any time. Business continuity, disaster recovery and cyber security functionalities are embedded in the platform to enable our clients to focus on the critical task of advising their clients. Eton Solutions is bringing these cloud-based capabilities to market just in time to address the requirements of today’s remote work environment which will only become more important in the aftermath of the current Coronavirus pandemic,” said Satyen Patel, Chairman of Eton Solutions.

