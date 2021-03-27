Ethnic Grocer Weee! Shops for $315 Million Round

FREMONT — Weee!, which operates an ethnic e-grocer in the United States featuring primarily Asian and Hispanic foods, has landed $315 million in Series D financing led by existing investor DST Global. New investors include funds managed by Blackstone, Arena Holdings, and Tiger Global; significantly deepening the company’s capital base.

Weee! has raised over $415 million to date.

The new capital will be used to accelerate the company’s geographic expansion with the most efficient fulfilment technology, build a stronger and more diverse product assortment, recruit exceptional talent, and invest in engaging the broader Asian and Hispanic communities with state-of-the-art personalization features.

Weee! does not require a subscription to shop and next-day delivery is free with a low order minimum.

“Ethnic communities have been overlooked in the online and retail space. We believe the opportunity to provide these fast growing communities access to exciting and affordable groceries is tremendous,” said Larry Liu, founder and CEO of Weee! “We are thrilled to leverage DST Global and our new investors’ strategic view on the future of retail and vast experience building and scaling technology companies to accelerate our mission.”