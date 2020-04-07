Ethernet Alliance Webinar Educates on Solutions Integration

Industry experts to provide insights into integration of new and legacy solutions, and explore evolution and importance of PAM-4 to networking environments and Ethernet ecosystem

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Ethernet--The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced details of its upcoming Ethernet Interoperability and Deployments – New and Legacy Solutions Work Together webinar. Slated for 11am PDT / 2pm EDT on April 16, 2020, this free presentation explores the challenges of integrating new and legacy solutions in higher-speed Ethernet networks, and addresses the evolution of PAM-4 solutions.

WHAT: Seamless integration and interoperability is essential to successfully meeting product deployment schedules, reducing post-sales support issues, and exceeding customer expectations. Ethernet Interoperability and Deployments – New and Legacy Solutions Work Together webinar panelists will review the complexities of testing the full array of Ethernet speeds, as well as the impact that emerging applications can have on higher speed networks. The panel will also explore the evolution of PAM-4 solutions from 50 Gigabit Ethernet (50GbE) to 400 GbE.

Moderated by Ethernet Alliance Board of Directors member David J. Rodgers, senior product marketing manager, Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., panelists include Dr. Paul Brooks, director of product strategy, VIAVI Solutions; Ray Nering, Product Manager, Transceiver Modules Group, Cisco Systems, Inc.; Shawn Nicholl, director, design engineering, Xilinx, Inc.; and Jeff Twombly, vice president, marketing and business development, Credo Semiconductor, Inc.

WHEN & WHERE: The Ethernet Interoperability and Deployments – New and Legacy Solutions Work Together webinar begins at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Event registration is now available at: http://bit.ly/EA-InteropWebinar

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: OEMs, network managers, solutions providers, integrators, and any other parties working to seamlessly blend emerging solutions with legacy systems will benefit from attending this webinar.

WHY ATTEND: With a multitude of emerging, mission-critical applications that leverage both new and existing solutions entering the market, overcoming integration and deployment challenges is a necessity. Ethernet Interoperability and Deployments – New and Legacy Solutions Work Together provides actionable insights into minimizing these hurdles while ensuring networks continue to take full advantage of Ethernet’s unrivaled interoperability.

