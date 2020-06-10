EstrellaTV Launches Station Affiliate in Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi residents have new Spanish-language entertainment option as leading Hispanic television network becomes available in Texas market

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CorpusChristi--Estrella Media, Inc., a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company in the U.S., announced today that its EstrellaTV network is now available over the air in the Corpus Christi market. Effective Monday, June 8, EstrellaTV started broadcasting on Station K21OC on channel 54.2 in Corpus Christi.

EstrellaTV is one of America’s premier Hispanic television networks. Launched in 2009, EstrellaTV has grown to 11 owned and operated stations and 35 broadcast affiliates with a catalog of more than 7,500 hours of programming that is distributed by the company worldwide. The network also has national carriage agreements with major cable and satellite operators. The network offers a unique blend of Spanish-language programming, including national and local news, sports, entertainment, talk, reality, drama, and comedy, primarily produced in its Estrella Studios in Burbank, California.

Some of EstrellaTV’s hit shows include Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento, the country’s longest-running Spanish-language talent search competition, iTestigo, a news-based program featuring user-generated content that empowers viewers to become “citizen reporters,” 100 Latinos Dijeron, the network’s Spanish-language version of the classic game show Family Feud, Nos Cayó La Noche, the only Spanish-language primetime talk show in the U.S., and various national newscasts throughout the day.

“We are delighted to continue expanding our affiliate relationships across the U.S., but are particularly excited about having a presence in Corpus Christi and offering the Hispanic community in this market another option when it comes to quality Spanish-language news programming and entertainment content,” stated Peter Markham, CEO of Estrella Media.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company operating across top U.S. Hispanic markets. Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language television content, producing over 2,500 hours annually of original news and entertainment programming at the Estrella Studios in Burbank, CA, which is broadcast nationally on the company's EstrellaTV Network. Its programming catalog, consisting of over 7,500 hours of original Spanish-language entertainment programming, is one of the largest libraries of content produced for the U.S. Hispanic marketplace. Additionally, Estrella Media is one of the most prolific developers and producers of Spanish-language radio talent and programming. The company's Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation's most popular radio talents. Estrella Media’s highly-rated television and radio programming is distributed through its owned and operated television and radio stations, affiliated stations, and related digital media properties. To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit www.estrellamedia.com.

Marco Gonzalez

Phone: 818-653-1357

magonzalez@estrellamedia.com