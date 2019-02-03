ESPN Most Downloaded Sports App in 2018

ESPN was the most installed sports app in 2018 with more than eight million downloads according to research firm Sensor Tower. The Spanish language Telemundo Deportes was the second most downloaded sports app with more than six million installs, a 929 percent increase in from 2017. As with the FIFA app, this growth was tied to the World Cup, as the majority of the installs occurred between May and July. The next most downloaded app was FOX Sports, followed by NFL and Yahoo Sports.

NBC Sports and CBS Sports were seventh and eighth overall downloaded in the U.S.

ESPN was the No. 1 download on Apple’s iOS platform and No. 2 on Google Play. Globally, ESPN was ranked No. 4 among downloaded sports apps.

Cricbuzz was the top sports app in 2018 by worldwide downloads, with close to 29 million installs. First-time installs of the app grew 17 percent year-over-year from 2017, of which 63 percent were from India. The full ranking of the top 10 most downloaded sports apps worldwide is above. App download estimates are from Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform.

FIFA was the second most downloaded sports app worldwide last year with more than 17 million installs, an increase of about 16x over 2017 due to the 2018 World Cup. The next most downloaded app was Onefootball, followed by ESPN and LiveScore.