Esker First-time Entrant in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites

LYON, France & MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esker, a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today announced that Gartner, Inc., the world’s leading research and advisory company, has included Esker in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites.

As part of the process to define the Magic Quadrant, Gartner conducted in-depth research on the solution providers in the Procure-to-Pay (P2P) market. Vendors are evaluated based on a broad set of criteria for completeness of vision and ability to execute. This rigorous assessment process makes Gartner’s Magic Quadrant one of the most trusted sources used by businesses to select a technology vendor.

Esker has had continued success in global markets with its P2P suite. Esker is committed to addressing both accounts payable (AP) and procurement functionalities with a single cloud-based platform. Esker’s best-in-class e-invoicing and AP invoice automation (APIA) capabilities are a great foundation for companies driving broader change in their P2P process. This pragmatic and ambitious approach combined with rapid global deployment capabilities result in successful projects and high customer satisfaction levels.

“We are proud to be recognized by Gartner as a solution provider in the P2P market for the first time in company history,” said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. “In our view, this recognition comes as a result of Esker’s dedication to providing businesses worldwide with innovative and user-friendly solutions to manage their entire P2P transformation journey. We believe that unifying the P2P process on a single platform will be a game-changer. In addition to achieving increased productivity, companies will be able to leverage and control the value of their ecosystem, a key competitive advantage in a world of rising uncertainty and interdependence of supply chains.”

“We believe that Esker’s inclusion in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant is definitely a major accomplishment, but we also see it as the beginning of a broader journey,” said Catherine Dupuy-Holdich, P2P Product Manager at Esker. “We will continue to work closely with our customers worldwide and make our vision of the market a reality by leveraging our AI capabilities and focusing on the key areas of supplier and risk management.”

Esker’s Procure-to-Pay suite is part of a larger customer experience portfolio which also includes Esker’s Order-to-Cash (O2C) suite. Many customers embrace Esker’s Agile solution deployment methodology to implement their P2P suites, from AP to procurement, to full accounts receivable automation or order management deployment. This end-to-end automation capability makes Esker a unique player among P2P and O2C platforms.

To download a copy of the October 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, please click here.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Esker is a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation software, helping financial and customer service departments digitally transform their procure-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) cycles. Used by more than 6,000 companies worldwide, Esker’s solutions incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) technology to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

