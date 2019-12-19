ESI Group: 2020 Financial Communication Agenda

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESI Group (Paris:ESI), leader and pioneer in virtual prototyping solutions, announces today its provisional financial communication agenda for 2020:
|
Event
|
Date
|
2019 Full Year Sales
|
February 13th, 2020
|
2019 Full Year Results
|
March 23rd, 2020
|
2020 First Quarter Sales
|
May 12th, 2020
|
Annual General Meeting
|
June 25th, 2020
|
2020 Half Year Sales and Results
|
September 10th, 2020
|
2020 Third Quarter Sales
|
October 27th, 2020
Indicative schedule which may be subjected to modification. With some exceptions, press releases are distributed after the financial markets closure.
Important note: change in fiscal year closing
The annual general meeting on July 18, 2019 voted to approve a resolution to close the company's fiscal year on December 31 of each year. Accordingly, fiscal 2019 will run exceptionally for 11 months. To ensure the comparability of financial information, pro-forma financial statements will be published as of the announcement of 2019 revenue to facilitate projections of future performance.
You can find all our press releases at: www.esi-group.com/company/press
About ESI Group
ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle™, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid Twin™, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.
ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of €139 million in 2018.
For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.
Follow ESI
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Contacts
ESI - Shareholder Relations
Florence Barré
investors@esi-group.com
+33 1 49 78 28 28
SHAN - Press & Shareholder Relations
Florent Alba
ESIgroup@shan.fr