Escorts Group Digitally Transforms Supply Chain with Blue Yonder

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Escorts Group, a leading engineering conglomerate in India, has created an autonomous and integrated supply chain with Blue Yonder, the world’s leading, end-to-end, digital supply chain platform provider. The company implemented Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions portfolio for its agricultural machinery business. Blue Yonder partner Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS) was the implementation partner for this project.

As a part of its strategic digital transformation program, Escorts chose to implement Luminate Planning to create an agile supply chain and unlock working capital from inventories. The solutions portfolio allows accurate inventory visibility, associated data transparency, inventory optimization and performance ensuring the right products get to the right places at the right times.

Escorts’ agriculture machinery business is the pioneer of farm mechanization in India and is committed to enhancing India’s agricultural productivity and adding value to the farmer’s life.

Escorts’ Shenu Agarwal, CEO; Ashwani Malik, Chief of Technology & Materials; and Anil Kakkar, CIO, were involved in the project selection and implementation.

“We started with two major goals in our mind: first to operate with minimum inventory and secondly, to produce exactly to customer demand. We selected Blue Yonder as we believe they are the best in this field. Their Luminate Planning is helping us build an efficient and responsive supply chain management solution at Escorts,” said Anil Kakkar, CIO and Group IT Head, Escorts.

Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning portfolio is a powerful set of solutions that continuously provides insights into a customer’s supply chain to allow for smarter, more actionable business decisions.

“With more than 800 customer touchpoints on its agricultural machinery side, Escorts needed to digitally transform its supply chain to meet the growing needs of its customers. With an agile supply chain that can predict disruptions and proactively pivot its response, Escorts now has end-to-end visibility into its planning and can pivot to meet any challenges and demands,” said Vishal Dhawan, vice president, APAC sales, Blue Yonder.

