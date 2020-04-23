ERNI Connectors Are Contributing to the COVID-19 Fight

Connector company, ERNI Electronics, has realigned operations to support new demands for essential medical devices

MIDLOTHIAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#connectors--ERNI Electronics, global electronic connector manufacturer, has realigned operations to support production of cable assemblies needed for essential medical equipment in the fight against COVID-19. The group has customers adjusting orders, pulling in typical annual volumes in mere weeks and ERNI has adjusted priorities and staffing to support them. A strong supply chain and a realignment of both physical and human resources enables this long time medical supplier has been able to support these demands for products needed for ventilators, respirators, portable oxygen concentrators and more.

“Our new facility was established with flexibility in mind,” says Bill Knable, President of ERNI Electronics – Americas. “This has been beneficial as we’ve shifted from small lots and prototypes to large volumes of cable assemblies that support the urgent demands for these life-saving products. Our flexibility doesn’t stop with the facility though. We have had team members transfer from administrative and IT roles to production in order keep up with these demands. I am very proud of our ERNI Americas team – we’re working remote where we can, learning a new way of collaborating, practicing social distancing and following guidelines for safe production for our essential production and fulfillment personnel. Our approach is “together we do achieve more” and even during these trying times, we are proving that to be true.”

ERNI Electronics has a wide range of robust yet miniaturized connectors and cable assemblies that are used in medical applications. Among the favored choices include the 1.27mm pitch SMC, the 1.0mm pitch MicroSpeed (shielded), and the 1.27mm MiniBridge. ERNI sells its products direct and through a number of approved channel distribution partners.

About ERNI

With global headquarters in Switzerland and locations in over 40 countries, privately held ERNI Electronics is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of quality electronic connectors and cable assemblies for the automotive, industrial, medical, and communications fields, among others. Locally, ERNI Americas’ headquarters are in Midlothian, VA, from which the group provides customer support, administration and fulfillment services for local and global customers. For more information about the company, please visit www.erni.com.

ERNI Americas

2400 ERNI Way

Midlothian, VA 23112

Main Line 804-228-4100

Email Info.us@erni.com



PR Contact

C Things Differently

Email info@cthingsdifferently.com