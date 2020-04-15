ErisX Teams Up With TradeStation Crypto To Further Increase Liquidity

CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ErisX’s intermediary-friendly vision was further realized today with the announcement that TradeStation Crypto’s retail customers can now access ErisX’s spot market liquidity for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, and Litecoin.

ErisX continues to bring crypto to the world of traditional investing and trading. The ErisX spot market is guided by regulatory best practices, proven in the futures markets, to protect investors from market abuse and manipulation, and to preserve market integrity.

“We welcome those that wish to come to our market and trade digital assets with or without an intermediary; however, we have always believed that digital assets should be part of an investor’s broader portfolio,” said Thomas Chippas, CEO of ErisX. “Making our safe, regulated, familiar market structure available through TradeStation expands the opportunities to trade digital assets to a wider audience that values surveilled, fair and professionally run market centers.”

“Our customers are increasingly interested in the digital asset space, and we are thrilled to be working with ErisX,” said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group. “ErisX and TradeStation have a similar vision of creating a marketplace comparable to the traditional commodity markets to provide a familiar place to invest in a new asset class.”

About ErisX

ErisX offers individuals and institutions a single, innovative platform to access digital asset spot and futures markets. By combining professional tools, advanced technology, sophisticated regulatory oversight, and a diverse product set, ErisX offers compliant, capital markets friendly workflows to digital market participants. Backed by some of the world’s largest trading firms and financial institutions, ErisX brings transparency and reliability to the digital asset class. ErisX, Eris Exchange, and the ErisX and Eris Exchange logos are trademarks of the Eris Exchange group of companies.

ErisX Futures are offered through Eris Exchange, LLC, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) registered Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Eris Clearing, LLC, a registered Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO). The CFTC does not have regulatory oversight authority over virtual currency products including spot market trading of virtual currencies. ErisX Spot Market is not licensed, approved or registered with the CFTC and transactions on the ErisX Spot Market are not subject to CFTC rules, regulations or regulatory oversight. ErisX Spot Market may be subject to certain state licensing requirements.

About TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

TradeStation Crypto is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers cryptocurrency brokerage services for self-directed online traders. For more information about the benefits and features of TradeStation Crypto, please visit www.tradestationcrypto.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation’s award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation’s clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States.

*Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

TradeStation Group has a minority non-controlling ownership interest in ErisX.

