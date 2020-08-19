ErisX Selected to Participate in Hawaii’s Digital Currency Innovation Lab Pilot Program

CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ErisX today announced participation in a pilot program by the State of Hawaii’s Digital Currency Innovation Lab (DCIL) to provide residents of Hawaii immediate access to a U.S. based spot and regulated futures market on cryptocurrencies. Under the two-year pilot program, ErisX is one of 12 digital currency issuers allowed to do business in Hawaii without obtaining a state money transmitter license.

In partnership with the Hawaii Division of Financial Institutions, the program is expected to create economic opportunities for Hawaii through early adoption of cryptocurrencies, offer consumer protection by providing guidance to issuers of cryptocurrencies and provide data to shape legislation supporting cryptocurrencies.

“We are proud to welcome ErisX into our pilot program and work with them to position Hawaii at the forefront of financial technology innovation,” said Len Higashi, acting executive director of the Hawaii Technology Development Corporation (HTDC). “We look forward to ErisX contributing to the creation of a secure, transparent and innovative crypto marketplace in the state.”

“We are pleased the HTDC recognizes our commitment to bring transparency and security to the crypto markets. We welcome residents of the State of Hawaii to the only U.S. based exchange to provide spot and regulated futures on cryptocurrencies on one platform,” said Thomas Chippas, CEO of ErisX. “We enable individual investors access to both cryptocurrencies and products to manage their risk exposure.”

ErisX is an exchange and clearinghouse that includes a CFTC-regulated futures market for Bitcoin and Ether as well as a 24/7 spot market for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether and Litecoin. Eris Clearing, the in-house clearinghouse, guarantees trades and eliminates counterparty risk.

Disclaimer

The information contained herein does not constitute a prospectus, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell or retain any specific financial instrument or security. The information is provided to you for informational purposes only and is intended as a broad overview of certain aspects of ErisX and the market and should not be considered investment, legal, or tax advice.

About ErisX

ErisX offers individuals and institutions a single, innovative platform to access crypto spot and futures markets. By combining professional tools, advanced technology, sophisticated regulatory oversight, and a diverse product set, ErisX offers compliant, capital markets friendly workflows to digital market participants. Backed by some of the world’s largest trading firms and financial institutions, ErisX brings transparency and reliability to the digital asset class. ErisX, Eris Exchange, and the ErisX and Eris Exchange logos are trademarks of the Eris Exchange group of companies.

Licenses and Registrations

ErisX Futures are offered through Eris Exchange, LLC, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) registered Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Eris Clearing, LLC, a registered Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO). The CFTC does not have regulatory oversight authority over virtual currency products including spot market trading of virtual currencies. ErisX Spot Market is not licensed, approved or registered with the CFTC and transactions on the ErisX Spot Market are not subject to CFTC rules, regulations or regulatory oversight. ErisX Spot Market may be subject to certain state licensing requirements and operates in NY pursuant to Eris Clearing’s license to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

