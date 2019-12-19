ERI’s John Shegerian Named to City & State New York’s “Responsible 100” List for 2019

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, was officially named to City & State New York’s prestigious “Responsible 100” list.
At the Responsible 100 awards reception yesterday at Sony Hall, City & State shone a light on socially responsible leaders in New York. The annual awards ceremony honored an elite group of 100 New Yorkers who are setting new standards of excellence, dedication and leadership in improving their communities and making transformative change. This year, the organization selected 100 New Yorkers from 10 sectors who embody one or more of the core principles of corporate social responsibility: charity, diversity, environment and sustainability, equity, ethics, privacy, sourcing, transparency, volunteerism and community engagement.
“What a tremendous honor to be named alongside this list of stellar New York visionaries,” said Shegerian. “We’re proud of what we do at ERI – protecting people, the planet and privacy…and keeping millions of pounds of toxic e-waste out of landfills. Being recognized at this event is a powerful reminder that we’re doing the right thing and helps inspire us to continue with our commitment to do more. I am truly humbled.”
Joining Shegerian on stage yesterday were his fellow recipients of the Responsible 100 award, including:
Nonprofit & Philanthropy Awards:
Rose Anello, Executive Vice President, Strategy, SCO Family of Services
Phoebe Boyer, President and CEO, Children's Aid
Lisa David, President and CEO, Public Health Solutions
Abigail DeAtley, Director of Development, Planned Parenthood of New York City
Kendra Hems, President, Trucking Association of New York
Lois Johnson, Director of Workforce Strategies, Workforce Development Institute
Angela Pinsky, Executive Director, Association for a Better New York
Rachel Pratt, Senior Vice President, Youth and Community Services, New York Road Runners
Matthew Sturiale, President and CEO, Birch Family Services
Rebecca Wulf, Executive Program Director for Community Treatment and Support Services, The Jewish Board of Family and Children's Services
Accounting & Finance Awards:
James H. Bason, President and CEO, TruFund Financial Services
Adam Cole, Partner and National Co-Leader, Nonprofit and Education Practice, BDO
John M. Eusanio, Partner, Citrin Cooperman
Robert P. Garrett, New York Metropolitan Area Managing Partner, KPMG LLP
Hope Goldstein, Co-Partner-in-Charge, Nonprofit, Government and Healthcare Group, Marks Paneth
Saran Johnson, Co-Chief Human Resources Officer, Marcum
Ethan Kahn, Partner, Not-for-Profit Practice Leader, Mazars USA
Frank Longobardi, CEO, CohnReznick
Manokia Musonge, Senior Corporate Communications Manager, Diversity and Inclusion, TD Bank
Stephanie Van Damm, Northeast Community Engagement Leader, Ernst & Young
Education Awards:
Ralph da Costa Nunez, President and CEO, Institute for Children, Poverty, and Homelessness
Kelly J. Depsee, Director, Communications and External Relations, Berkeley College
Rachel Gazdick, CEO, New York Edge
Michael Geisler, President, Manhattanville College
Michael D. Nieves, President and CEO, Hispanic Information Television Network
Dina Refki, Director, Center for Women in Government & Civil Society, University at Albany
Michelle Relyea, Senior Vice President for Student Success, The New School
Rachana Shah, Director, Government and Community Relations, Pace University
Alexander Schuil, CEO, Briscoe Protective
Linda Werbel Dashefsky, Vice President, Government and Community Relations, St. Francis College
Health Care Awards:
Victoria Carosella Baecker, Director of Community Relations and Corporate Events, Capital District Physicians' Health Plan Inc.
Sherly Demosthenes-Atkinson, CEO, CABS Homecare
Raymond Felix, Director of Community Engagement, Affinity Health Plan
Pam Hassen, Chief Member Engagement Officer, Fidelis Care
Karen Ignagni, President and CEO, EmblemHealth
Gloria Janata, President and Senior Partner, TogoRun
David Loeb, Chief, Division of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Marrow and Blood Cell Transplantation, Children's Hospital at Montefiore
Todd Rogow, President and CEO, Healthix
Talya Schwartz, President and CEO, MetroPlus Health Plan
Kimberly Williams, President and CEO, Vibrant Emotional Health
Infrastructure Awards:
Michele Arbeeny, Partner, Windels Marx
Elizabeth Bradford, Global Technology Leader, Jacobs Engineering Group
Rob Byrnes, President, East Midtown Partnership
Steven Cohen, New York Trustee, Gateway Program Development Corp.
Tyson Hackenberg, Vice President, APTIM
Charles Marino, Co-Leader, AKF’s Energy + Performance team
Brittney Parkinson, Community and Citizenship Manager, Turner Construction Co.
Frank Reig, Co-founder and CEO, Revel
Palmina Whelan, Managing Director, Real Estate and Facilities, American Airlines
Melinda White, CEO, Transit Wireless
Legal Awards:
Gopal M. Burgher, Partner, BurgherGray
Lisa E. Davis, Partner, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
Jeremiah A. DeBerry, Partner and Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Mayer Brown
Hank Greenberg, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig
Tatiana E. Gutierrez, Partner, Nixon Peabody
Jacqueline Haberfeld, New York Pro Bono Counsel, Kirkland & Ellis
Jacqueline Marcus, Partner, Weil, Gotshal & Manges
Katherine Marquart, Pro Bono Counsel and Director, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
Jamie Porco, Associate Director of Professional Development and Pro Bono Programs, Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel
Ted Wolff, Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP
Lobbying & Consulting Awards:
Barrtley J. Costello III, Principal, Hinman Straub
Kara Hughes, Senior Vice President, Corporate and Legislation, Kasirer
Maggie Moran, Managing Partner, Kivvit
Rick Ostroff, President and CEO, Ostroff Associates
Barbara Rothenstein, Executive Vice President for Global Finance and Operations, Protiviti
Juanita Scarlett, Partner, Bolton-St. Johns
Travis Terry, Chief Operating Officer, Capalino+Company
Nicole L. Weingartner, Associate Director, State Government Affairs, Davidoff Hutcher & Citron
Michael Woloz, President and CEO, CMW Public Affairs
Norah Yahya, Vice President, The Parkside Group
Real Estate Awards:
Josh Agus, President of Real Estate, Cactus Holdings
David Gallo, President, Georgica Green Ventures LLC
Vijay Dandapani, President and CEO, Hotel Association of New York City
Nnenna Lynch, Founder, Xylem
Jay Martin, Executive Director, Community Housing Improvement Program
Alison Novak, Principal, The Hudson Companies
Heather Payson, Associate, Vidaris
Ryan Prime, Sustainability Director, Skanska USA
Osei Rubie, Founder and President, National Standard Abstract
Craig Schwitter, Partner, BuroHappold Engineering
Sports & Entertainment Awards:
Erin Bakst, Senior Vice President, People and Culture, Vox Media
Ed Domingo, Chief Financial Officer, Empire City Casino
Jan Greenberg, Vice President, Social Responsibility, Major League Soccer
Anna Isaacson, Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility, NFL
Karen E. Kelso, Senior Director, Corporate Programs and Initiatives, Sony Corporation of America
Kevin Martinez, Vice President of Corporate Citizenship, ESPN
Danielle Parillo, Executive Director, External Affairs & Community Engagement, New York Mets
Susanna Pollack, President, Games for Change
Shana Stephenson, Vice President of Marketing, New York Liberty
Maurice A. Stinnett, Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion, BSE Global
Tech & Telecom Awards:
Kamal Bherwani, CEO, GCOM Software
Rodney Capel, Vice President, State Government Affairs, Charter Communications
Roberto Celestin, Public Policy Advocacy Lead, Airbnb
Sara Link, Director of Societal Impact, Verizon
Kristin Malek, Senior Manager, Supplier Diversity, CDW
Andrew Martin, Head of Cross Asset Technology Analysis, Societe Generale
Lee Schroeder, Executive Vice President, Government and Community Affairs; Chief Diversity Officer, Altice USA
Elizabeth Segal, Executive Director, New York City External Affairs, AT&T
John S. Shegerian, Executive Chairman, ERI
Stu Solomon, Chief of Intelligence Solutions, Recorded Future
ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.
Contacts
Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com