ERI’s John Shegerian Named to City & State New York’s “Responsible 100” List for 2019

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, was officially named to City & State New York’s prestigious “Responsible 100” list.

At the Responsible 100 awards reception yesterday at Sony Hall, City & State shone a light on socially responsible leaders in New York. The annual awards ceremony honored an elite group of 100 New Yorkers who are setting new standards of excellence, dedication and leadership in improving their communities and making transformative change. This year, the organization selected 100 New Yorkers from 10 sectors who embody one or more of the core principles of corporate social responsibility: charity, diversity, environment and sustainability, equity, ethics, privacy, sourcing, transparency, volunteerism and community engagement.

“What a tremendous honor to be named alongside this list of stellar New York visionaries,” said Shegerian. “We’re proud of what we do at ERI – protecting people, the planet and privacy…and keeping millions of pounds of toxic e-waste out of landfills. Being recognized at this event is a powerful reminder that we’re doing the right thing and helps inspire us to continue with our commitment to do more. I am truly humbled.”

Joining Shegerian on stage yesterday were his fellow recipients of the Responsible 100 award, including:

Nonprofit & Philanthropy Awards:

Rose Anello, Executive Vice President, Strategy, SCO Family of Services

Phoebe Boyer, President and CEO, Children's Aid

Lisa David, President and CEO, Public Health Solutions

Abigail DeAtley, Director of Development, Planned Parenthood of New York City

Kendra Hems, President, Trucking Association of New York

Lois Johnson, Director of Workforce Strategies, Workforce Development Institute

Angela Pinsky, Executive Director, Association for a Better New York

Rachel Pratt, Senior Vice President, Youth and Community Services, New York Road Runners

Matthew Sturiale, President and CEO, Birch Family Services

Rebecca Wulf, Executive Program Director for Community Treatment and Support Services, The Jewish Board of Family and Children's Services

Accounting & Finance Awards:

James H. Bason, President and CEO, TruFund Financial Services

Adam Cole, Partner and National Co-Leader, Nonprofit and Education Practice, BDO

John M. Eusanio, Partner, Citrin Cooperman

Robert P. Garrett, New York Metropolitan Area Managing Partner, KPMG LLP

Hope Goldstein, Co-Partner-in-Charge, Nonprofit, Government and Healthcare Group, Marks Paneth

Saran Johnson, Co-Chief Human Resources Officer, Marcum

Ethan Kahn, Partner, Not-for-Profit Practice Leader, Mazars USA

Frank Longobardi, CEO, CohnReznick

Manokia Musonge, Senior Corporate Communications Manager, Diversity and Inclusion, TD Bank

Stephanie Van Damm, Northeast Community Engagement Leader, Ernst & Young

Education Awards:

Ralph da Costa Nunez, President and CEO, Institute for Children, Poverty, and Homelessness

Kelly J. Depsee, Director, Communications and External Relations, Berkeley College

Rachel Gazdick, CEO, New York Edge

Michael Geisler, President, Manhattanville College

Michael D. Nieves, President and CEO, Hispanic Information Television Network

Dina Refki, Director, Center for Women in Government & Civil Society, University at Albany

Michelle Relyea, Senior Vice President for Student Success, The New School

Rachana Shah, Director, Government and Community Relations, Pace University

Alexander Schuil, CEO, Briscoe Protective

Linda Werbel Dashefsky, Vice President, Government and Community Relations, St. Francis College

Health Care Awards:

Victoria Carosella Baecker, Director of Community Relations and Corporate Events, Capital District Physicians' Health Plan Inc.

Sherly Demosthenes-Atkinson, CEO, CABS Homecare

Raymond Felix, Director of Community Engagement, Affinity Health Plan

Pam Hassen, Chief Member Engagement Officer, Fidelis Care

Karen Ignagni, President and CEO, EmblemHealth

Gloria Janata, President and Senior Partner, TogoRun

David Loeb, Chief, Division of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Marrow and Blood Cell Transplantation, Children's Hospital at Montefiore

Todd Rogow, President and CEO, Healthix

Talya Schwartz, President and CEO, MetroPlus Health Plan

Kimberly Williams, President and CEO, Vibrant Emotional Health

Infrastructure Awards:

Michele Arbeeny, Partner, Windels Marx

Elizabeth Bradford, Global Technology Leader, Jacobs Engineering Group

Rob Byrnes, President, East Midtown Partnership

Steven Cohen, New York Trustee, Gateway Program Development Corp.

Tyson Hackenberg, Vice President, APTIM

Charles Marino, Co-Leader, AKF’s Energy + Performance team

Brittney Parkinson, Community and Citizenship Manager, Turner Construction Co.

Frank Reig, Co-founder and CEO, Revel

Palmina Whelan, Managing Director, Real Estate and Facilities, American Airlines

Melinda White, CEO, Transit Wireless

Legal Awards:

Gopal M. Burgher, Partner, BurgherGray

Lisa E. Davis, Partner, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

Jeremiah A. DeBerry, Partner and Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Mayer Brown

Hank Greenberg, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig

Tatiana E. Gutierrez, Partner, Nixon Peabody

Jacqueline Haberfeld, New York Pro Bono Counsel, Kirkland & Ellis

Jacqueline Marcus, Partner, Weil, Gotshal & Manges

Katherine Marquart, Pro Bono Counsel and Director, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Jamie Porco, Associate Director of Professional Development and Pro Bono Programs, Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

Ted Wolff, Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP

Lobbying & Consulting Awards:

Barrtley J. Costello III, Principal, Hinman Straub

Kara Hughes, Senior Vice President, Corporate and Legislation, Kasirer

Maggie Moran, Managing Partner, Kivvit

Rick Ostroff, President and CEO, Ostroff Associates

Barbara Rothenstein, Executive Vice President for Global Finance and Operations, Protiviti

Juanita Scarlett, Partner, Bolton-St. Johns

Travis Terry, Chief Operating Officer, Capalino+Company

Nicole L. Weingartner, Associate Director, State Government Affairs, Davidoff Hutcher & Citron

Michael Woloz, President and CEO, CMW Public Affairs

Norah Yahya, Vice President, The Parkside Group

Real Estate Awards:

Josh Agus, President of Real Estate, Cactus Holdings

David Gallo, President, Georgica Green Ventures LLC

Vijay Dandapani, President and CEO, Hotel Association of New York City

Nnenna Lynch, Founder, Xylem

Jay Martin, Executive Director, Community Housing Improvement Program

Alison Novak, Principal, The Hudson Companies

Heather Payson, Associate, Vidaris

Ryan Prime, Sustainability Director, Skanska USA

Osei Rubie, Founder and President, National Standard Abstract

Craig Schwitter, Partner, BuroHappold Engineering

Sports & Entertainment Awards:

Erin Bakst, Senior Vice President, People and Culture, Vox Media

Ed Domingo, Chief Financial Officer, Empire City Casino

Jan Greenberg, Vice President, Social Responsibility, Major League Soccer

Anna Isaacson, Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility, NFL

Karen E. Kelso, Senior Director, Corporate Programs and Initiatives, Sony Corporation of America

Kevin Martinez, Vice President of Corporate Citizenship, ESPN

Danielle Parillo, Executive Director, External Affairs & Community Engagement, New York Mets

Susanna Pollack, President, Games for Change

Shana Stephenson, Vice President of Marketing, New York Liberty

Maurice A. Stinnett, Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion, BSE Global

Tech & Telecom Awards:

Kamal Bherwani, CEO, GCOM Software

Rodney Capel, Vice President, State Government Affairs, Charter Communications

Roberto Celestin, Public Policy Advocacy Lead, Airbnb

Sara Link, Director of Societal Impact, Verizon

Kristin Malek, Senior Manager, Supplier Diversity, CDW

Andrew Martin, Head of Cross Asset Technology Analysis, Societe Generale

Lee Schroeder, Executive Vice President, Government and Community Affairs; Chief Diversity Officer, Altice USA

Elizabeth Segal, Executive Director, New York City External Affairs, AT&T

John S. Shegerian, Executive Chairman, ERI

Stu Solomon, Chief of Intelligence Solutions, Recorded Future

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com