ERI’s John Shegerian Featured on Peak Life Now

FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, is a featured guest on the current episode of ‘Peak Life Now.’

Peak Life Now is an online series of interviews hosted by Life/Biz coach Daniel Diaz designed to arm entrepreneurs with tools to maximize income and influence without sacrificing family, hobbies and relationships.

The latest episode, featuring an in-depth one-on-one interview with Shegerian, focuses on insights on how the serial entrepreneur has used the spirit of giving throughout his life to excel in business and achieve financial freedom. Shegerian explained how he was able to develop a number of successful ventures with the common thread of making the world a better place.

“It was an honor to talk with Daniel and be featured on the excellent and informative show, Peak Life Now, sharing information on how it is possible to achieve bottom line goals and put something good into the world at the same time,” said Shegerian. “As we as a society navigate through the current COVID-19 crisis, it is important to have these discussions about building something meaningful and productive that is at the same time profitable.”

“It was truly a pleasure to have John Shegerian be a guest on our show,” said Diaz. “My favorite part of John’s interview is his explanation on what it took for him to become wildly successful in the face of adversity. In the times we are in, it is easy to get caught off guard and distracted by the opinions of others, especially when launching a new business. John shared that every one of his companies faced a conflict of opinion and it was his immense belief in himself and his products and services that powered him through. Putting on the blockers and staying laser-focused on his mission to serve the world has created massive momentum that he has replicated time and again for the last 30 years. I’m excited to see our audience’s response.”

No stranger to the world of interviews, Shegerian is also the host of the podcast IMPACT! with John Shegerian, which explores current topics, advice, information and solutions straight from business’ and non-profits’ greatest innovators, disruptors and experts.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States.

