ERI Announces Indiana Job Fairs as Employee Roster Continues to Grow

Hiring Events to Take Place Each Tuesday and Thursday in September

PLAINFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has announced today that due to continued growth, it is looking to add a number of long-term employees to its staff and will stage a series of job fairs on Tuesdays and Thursdays this month through September 24th.

Available jobs include demolition (power/hand tools), sorting, sanitation, and asset management (tech). First and second shift positions are available. Pay rates start at $12 – $14.50 per hour and full time and overtime opportunities are available.

The job fairs will all take place at 3100 Reeves Road, Plainfield, IN 46168.

The full calendar of events includes:

Tuesday, September 8, 10am - 3pm

Thursday, September 10, 10am - 3pm

Tuesday, September 15, 10am - 3pm

Thursday, September 17, 10am - 3pm

Tuesday, September 22, 10am - 3pm

Thursday, September 24, 10am - 3pm

Organizers ask that applicants wear face covering or masks before entering the facility to meet with the staffing representatives.

“We’re very proud to continue offering great jobs across the nation as we continue to grow even during this highly challenging time,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Executive Chairman. “We know that many great and qualified people have lost their jobs because of COVID-19 and are looking to ‘recycle’ their careers and grow with us!”

Shegerian added that ERI is looking to hire hundreds of applicants around the country and that interested applicants unable to attend the fairs are encouraged to visit ERI’s website for access to an online application form at ERIdirect.com/about-us/careers.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com