Ergotron’s New Thermal Imaging Cart Supports a Healthier, Safer Return to Work

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ergotron, a global movement company that builds environments that help people thrive, announced the launch of its Thermal Imaging Cart with Onboard Power designed to quickly detect a temperature in spaces where groups of people gather. As employers slowly start to bring their teams back to work, businesses gradually begin to reopen, and educators weigh their options for the upcoming school year, safeguarding public health is a top priority. Thermal imaging technology brings body temperature measurement wherever it’s needed to support efforts to maintain healthy communities.

Ergotron’s Thermal Imaging Cart provides total flexibility. The cart’s open architecture allows for customers to mount their thermal imaging camera of choice* facing forward or backward depending on the application or to accommodate privacy considerations. The easy-to-clean mobile cart is compact and fits in small spaces so it can travel to wherever it’s needed. Optional accessories like a sani-wipes holder make disinfection simple and the onboard LiFe battery technology provides a safe and reliable charge.

“We developed the Thermal Imaging Cart based on a need we recognized in our customers and in the marketplace,” said Megan Nightingale, general manager, industrial, education and new markets at Ergotron. “As we navigate this new world we’re in, we’ve seen a huge demand for thermal imaging solutions. Our cart fits a variety of thermal imaging cameras and we’re excited to introduce this solution to support employers, businesses and educators as they work to keep their populations healthy.”

In addition to the Thermal Imaging Cart with Onboard Power, a Thermal Imaging Cart with Hot Swap Power is also available to order. Hot swap power, with Ergotron’s innovative LifeKinnex™ Technology, allows for uninterrupted workflows. These carts can be ordered from resellers globally. For more information, visit ergotron.com or call 888-743-1999.

* Camera, monitor and other equipment sold separately. Ergotron does not manufacture, sell or endorse any thermal camera. Mobotix® is a registered trademark of Mobotix AG Corporation.

About Ergotron

Ergotron, Inc. is a global company focused on improving how people work, learn, play and care for others. Using human-centered design principles and the technology of movement, Ergotron builds solutions that help people thrive in healthcare, education, contract furniture and general office environments. Its custom solutions group develops innovative products for leading global companies in a variety of industries.

Over nearly four decades, the company has earned more than 200 patents and established a growing portfolio of award-winning brands including WorkFit®, CareFit™, LearnFit® and JŪV™. Ergotron is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a global sales and marketing presence in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. All products are designed in the United States and produced in Ergotron’s facilities in St. Paul and China.

