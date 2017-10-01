Equinix Opens New Data Center in Silicon Valley

REDWOOD CITY — Equinix, has opened its newest International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Silicon Valley, located at its Great Oaks campus in San Jose. The $122 million facility, named SV10, supports the increasing demand for interconnection capacity to accelerate business performance and drive digital transformation.

This is the 13th data center Equinix has opened in Silicon Valley.

Equinix data centers in the Silicon Valley region are the business hub for more than 625 customers and represent the second-largest internet exchange point in North America. With the addition of SV10, Equinix has invested a total of nearly $400 million in the local economy with its Great Oaks campus, and has additional land in the area for future expansion, as demand arises. These facilities house rich ecosystems that allow network and content providers, cloud and IT service providers, and enterprise customers to quickly and efficiently exchange critical business data with their customers and partners through interconnection.

Interconnection is paramount for companies in the Silicon Valley campus. In fact, according to the Global Interconnection Index, a market study published recently by Equinix, the United States is the largest and most advanced region for Interconnection Bandwidth growth, with 82 percent of enterprises’ bandwidth expected to be dedicated to interconnection to networks and cloud by 2020. And Silicon Valley represents one of the top four fastest-growing regions within the U.S., with a forecasted 39 percent Interconnection Bandwidth growth through 2020.

Highlights

Equinix now operates thirteen Silicon Valley data center sites, and the addition of SV10—located adjacent to SV1 and SV5—provides additional capacity to meet the growing need for interconnection, multicloud deployments, and connectivity to network and content services. Equinix Silicon Valley sites provide customers with the ability to choose from a broad range of network services from more than125 providers, and cloud services such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Cloud and others through the Equinix Cloud Exchange™ and direct connect services. By utilizing Equinix Metro Connect™, customers in SV10 can also easily and directly connect with customers in the seven other Equinix IBX data centers in Silicon Valley via low-latency dark fiber links between the sites.

The initial phase of SV10 will add 37,000+ square feet (3,400+ square meters) of colocation space, and provides campus cross-connectivity into SV1 and SV5, making it an ideal home for customers looking to interconnect to key network and cloud service providers. It will include space for 930 cabinets, and two additional expansion phases are planned. At full build, the facility will provide capacity for 2,820 cabinets.

Equinix has a long-term goal of using 100 percent clean and renewable energy for its global platform, and continues to make advancements in the way it designs, builds and operates its data centers with high energy-efficiency standards. SV10 sets the green standard for future Equinix IBX builds. It is a LEED Silver Certified building that meets the strict water reduction standards and will feature indirect evaporative cooling (IDEC) technology which dramatically reduces water use; hot aisle containment; accessibility to and from public transportation; and rooftop solar and fuel cells for sustainable energy production.

Karl Strohmeyer, President, Americas, for Equinix said: “Our Great Oaks campus features one of the highest densities of network and cloud providers within our global platform of IBX data centers. The interconnection opportunities for enterprise customers at this campus are vast, enabling customers within the region to expand their digital transformation. We are thrilled to be bringing our third facility at the Great Oaks campus online in this increasingly important and growing market.”