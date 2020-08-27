Equifax, LVMH and the State of Illinois Trust the Okta Identity Cloud to Secure Workforce and Customer Identities

Organizations across industries leverage the Okta Identity Cloud to adapt to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced that Equifax and LVMH selected the Okta Identity Cloud to seamlessly and securely connect their people to critical applications. Okta also announced that the State of Illinois successfully deployed the Okta Identity Cloud to enable its workforce to address the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Okta continued to see strong customer momentum in FY21 Q2, announcing new and expanded partnerships with Nebraska Health Information Initiative, Inc. (NEHII), Transaction Services Group, Union Bank and Trust Company, and VCU Health.

Due to the global health crisis, organizations around the world have transitioned to supporting employees as they now work remotely, and are focused on ensuring customers have a seamless and secure online experience.

“As organizations navigate the transition to remote work and prioritize digital engagement with their customers, security continues to be a priority,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Okta. “Equifax, LVMH Group, and the State of Illinois are managing the data of thousands of employees and millions of customers and will secure access to that information with the Okta Identity Cloud. We are excited to support these organizations as they adapt to new challenges and to provide their customers and employees with seamless and secure access to key applications.”

Equifax and LVMH Choose Okta as the Identity Standard

Equifax, a Global 2000 information solutions company, leverages the Okta Identity Cloud as its identity standard to secure its more than 11,000 employees globally. As the company continues to strengthen its position as a security and technology leader, this quarter, Equifax decided to further expand its partnership with Okta as its identity platform to replace multiple authentication systems and unify identity for its external users. Equifax will use Okta Customer Identity products to protect and power seamless user experiences for Equifax business partners and customers, in addition to its workforce.

The LVMH Group, the world leader in luxury, gathering prestigious brands (such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Sephora, Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Bulgari, etc.), selected the Okta Identity Cloud as its standard solution for internal identity and access management requirements for the Group and its family of brands. Standardizing on Okta will allow LVMH to consolidate a complex, multi-organization and multi-vendor identity environment into one, improving security, and providing greater agility and faster integration of the brands within a consistent framework.

The State of Illinois Successfully Deploys Okta, Protecting Sensitive Data

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to spread, the State of Illinois recognized the need to restructure its IT operations and further secure access to critical applications so its workforce could remotely serve Illinois’ millions of residents. When the state decided to replace its custom-built identity solution, it deployed the Okta Identity Cloud to 8,000 state employees in less than two weeks with the help of Okta Professional Services. As the state responded to growing public health concerns around COVID-19, Okta played an integral role in connecting 4,000 additional state and county employees to a COVID-19 database tool built on Salesforce. With Okta’s pre-built integrations, the state was able to provide workers with quick, seamless, and secure remote access, which was not possible with its previous legacy systems. The State of Illinois is leveraging Okta Single Sign-On, Universal Directory, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management, and Universal Directory, and will implement the Okta Identity Cloud to more than 50,000 workers across state, county, and local agencies to provide access to all critical applications. The reliability, scalability, and security of the Okta Identity Cloud gives the State of Illinois confidence that its growing number of employees will be productive and information will remain secure during this critical time.

“Illinois is home to millions of people who rely on state resources and information to live safe, healthy, and productive lives,” said Ron Guerrier, Chief Information Officer and Secretary of Innovation & Technology, the State of Illinois. “The COVID-19 pandemic brought on many challenges as we transitioned to remote work, and the Okta Identity Cloud has enabled us to securely connect our employees to the applications they need to successfully and efficiently deliver critical services to our residents.”

Continued Momentum for Okta

In its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, Okta grew its total customers to 8,950 organizations. This customer growth is part of continued momentum for the company, which includes recent product innovation and announcements. Okta announced a major milestone in cloud reliability and uptime, offering 99.99% uptime to all customers in every region of the world at no additional cost. Okta also announced it has joined together with CrowdStrike, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), Netskope, and Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT), in a coordinated effort to help organizations implement an integrated, Zero Trust security strategy required to protect today’s dynamic and remote working environments. Earlier this year at Oktane20 Live, Okta’s annual conference, Okta announced Okta Platform Services, Okta Workflows, and Okta Devices, as well as a $10 million philanthropic commitment from Okta for Good and the launch of the Nonprofit Technology Initiative.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. More than 8,950 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

