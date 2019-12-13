eQHealth Solutions Transaction Empowers Leading Population Health Management Company To Pursue Innovative Vision

BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#businessintelligence--eQHealth Solutions — developers of the first and only CMS-Certified Care Management technology — has delivered industry-leading, award-winning population health and care management solutions, to both government and commercial entities for more than three decades. Effective November 1, 2019, eQHealth Solutions, LLC, a newly created for-profit entity, acquired certain assets from eQHealth Solutions, Inc., a non-profit entity, comprising eQHealth Solutions’ commercial business.

Since 2011, eQHealth Solutions has also functioned as the subcontractor for the Medicare Quality Innovation Network (QIN) for the state of Louisiana. Now named eQHealth QIO, Inc (eQQIO), eQQIO will continue to operate with its original core mission and will continue improving quality of care for hundreds of thousands of Medicare beneficiaries through quality improvement initiatives. eQQIO will also continue sponsoring Senior Medicare Patrol services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Georgia by educating individuals to prevent, detect, and report healthcare fraud.

eQHealth Solutions has managed the most challenging populations in the country with eQSuite® Population Health Management technology, eQCare® Population Health Management community-based clinical care services and its eQCare® Medical Management suite of services.

“We want to be clear: this transaction is not the result of an outside acquisition or merger, but is instead, the result of a deliberate and carefully-considered strategic plan. This decision allows us to be more responsive to market demands, more creative in our solutions, and more flexible in our application,” said Glen Golemi, Chief Executive Officer.

eQHealth Solutions leads the market with unparalleled HITRUST-certified solutions in addition to accreditation by URAC for utilization management and disease management services in Florida and Louisiana, respectively. The products and services delivered by eQHealth Solutions are expected not only to continue to improve health for current private and public clients but to see significant pioneering developments in the coming months as the financial liberties of a for-profit entity allow for greater investment in innovation to meet evolving market needs.

“The market will see new and innovative initiatives from eQHealth as a result of this change,” said Glen Golemi. “We expect to see healthcare trends captured in real time using Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence advancements that will benefit current and future clients while raising the performance and quality bar for the industry as a whole.”

eQHealth Solutions clients, partners, and vendors will experience continued excellence with no change in current contracted products or services, and the company’s leadership structure remains unchanged.

About eQHealth Solutions

Founded in 1986, eQHealth Solutions is a population health management and technology solutions company that touches millions of lives annually in all 50 states. Our high-tech and high-touch models include innovative technology solutions and care coordination services and focuses on outcomes and optimization of provider and payer networks. eQHealth serves a variety of entities, including federal, state, and commercial clients, and more specifically, commercial payers, integrated delivery networks, third party administrators, integrated provider associations, health systems, and risk-bearing entities nationwide to name a few. www.eqhs.com

