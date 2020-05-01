ePlus Chief Financial Officer Elaine Marion Named as a Finalist in 2020 Greater Washington Technology CFO Awards by Northern Virginia Technology Council

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PLUS #CFO--ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Elaine Marion, was recognized by the Northern Virginia Technology Council as a finalist in its 2020 Greater Washington CFO Awards.

Finalists were recognized across five categories for extraordinary achievement and excellence in promoting the development of the region's technology community. Ms. Marion has been named a finalist in the Public Company CFO of the Year category.

“We had an exceptional group of nominees that our selection committee carefully considered. We are excited to announce ePlus CFO Elaine Marion as a finalist. She has achieved a remarkable level of success,” said Bobbie Kilberg, President and CEO of NVTC. “Given our current environment, the role of a CFO is even more essential. I commend all the finalists for their hard work and dedication to their companies.”

“I am extremely proud that Elaine was named a finalist for the Public Company CFO of the Year award,” said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus inc. “Elaine’s professionalism, enthusiasm, and commitment to our success, as well as her overall positive impact on the culture of ePlus, provides tremendous value to our company, our employees, our customers, our partners and our shareholders. On behalf of the entire ePlus family, we applaud Elaine and her remarkable achievements.”

Winners will be announced at the 24th annual awards banquet in September at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

