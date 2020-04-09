ePlus Announces Secure Workforce Awareness Training (SWAT) Webinar Series

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PLUS #cybersecurity--ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it is launching a new, informational webinar series, Secure Workforce Awareness Training (SWAT) to help enterprises better understand how to navigate cyber security technology with primarily remote workforces.

The ePlus SWAT series consists of six webinars kicking off on Thursday, April 9 and continuing through April 21. The ePlus SWAT series will dig deeper into security technologies that enable secure remote operations presented in conjunction with ePlus partners Netskope, Cisco, Okta, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks. Full of practical information, each webinar will provide a clear and concise ‘how-to’ demonstration of key security solutions, a review of offers available now, and a live Q&A session to address any specific questions from viewers.

The full SWAT webinar schedule can be found below:

Presenter Date Time Topic Netskope 4/9 10AM PT / 1PM ET Cloud Application Access

and Usage Cisco 4/13 11AM PT / 2PM ET Breach Defense: Securing the

Remote Worker/Workforce Okta 4/15 10AM PT / 1PM ET Ensuring Secure Access to

the Applications and Data for the

Expanding Remote Work

Environment ePlus 4/16 11AM PT / 2PM ET Optimizing Cost, Performance

and Security to Maintain

Work-From-Home Efficiency Fortinet 4/17 11AM PT / 2PM ET Enable Secure Remote Work at

Scale and Maintain Business

Continuity and Productivity Palo Alto 4/21 11AM PT / 2PM ET Enable Secure Access, Protect

Users and Applications, and

Control Data – From Everyone

“As workforces move into remote and dispersed environments -- in some cases for a sustained period – new challenges arise with regard to securing data and networks,” said Lee Waskevich, VP of security solutions at ePlus. “The SWAT series is intended to provide practical guidance for how to implement some of the technology that can help protect their data and networks – now and in the future.”

Viewers are welcome to attend as many webinars as they wish. Session descriptions and registration for the SWAT series can be accessed from: https://www.eplus.com/business-resiliency/swat-webinar-series

