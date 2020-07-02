Epicor Software Again Recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

Epicor Software named as a Visionary for second time in a row, recognized as a Leader for completeness of vision and ability to execute

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced it has once again been named in the Visionaries quadrant of the “Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Midsize Enterprises” published in June 2020 by Gartner Inc. The position is based on the evaluation of the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, Epicor Software.

The Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises focuses on ERP systems that are offered in a cloud services application deployment. It covers organizations of all sizes and geographies with an annual revenue of at least $150 million USD, managed through their cloud ERP suite (up from $50 million in 2018). A complimentary copy of the full report is available for download from the Epicor website.

Epicor offers customers who deploy ERP in the cloud experience a 99.5% or greater uptime. Wipaire, a leading aerospace and defense manufacturer, deploys Epicor ERP in the cloud to free up resources and reduce costs. This allows the company to achieve real-time access to information, resulting in higher convenience in terms of cost efficiency and time management. Controller Mike Elrod commented about their choice to use Epicor ERP, “We chose to deploy in the cloud because it offered flexibility and cost savings, and we no longer need to maintain in-house servers or equipment.” Epicor ERP is built for manufacturing growth, allowing customers like Wipaire to compete, thrive, and grow in a connected world by harnessing data and automation to stay productive and profitable.

“We believe Epicor’s spot in the Visionaries quadrant proves that we are a cloud vendor of choice in the markets we serve, and that our cloud ERP software is providing customers with the tools they need to succeed in today’s mid and enterprise markets,” said President Himanshu Palsule. “Our customer base is large, incredibly loyal, and actively engaged, and we will continue to foster those relationships to address and prioritize their feedback in future product updates so that our customers can push ahead of their competitors and can focus on business resiliency rather than IT administration.”

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

