Envistacom Named a Best for Vets Employer

Military Times Announces Top Employers for Veterans

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Military Times today announced its 2020 Best for Vets: Employers ranking which includes Envistacom, LLC. This year, a total of 164 organizations submitted responses to the Best for Vets: Employers Survey that ran from March to July 2020. The survey is a highly respected analysis of a company’s efforts to connect with veterans and provide an environment for their success.

“We’re thrilled to be included in the 2020 Best for Vets: Employers ranking as it reflects our commitment to providing opportunities for America’s veterans,” said Alan Carson, President at Envistacom. “Veterans’ military experience equips them with unmatched skills in leadership, critical thinking, and advanced technologies providing a unique value to employers.”

The criteria for evaluating the companies is based on years of Military Times research, interviews with veterans, and input from veterans’ advocates and human resources professionals. The survey was written, analyzed, weighted and scored in partnership with data analysts at the Veterans Research Network, which was part of ScoutComms but is now part of the Fors Marsh Group.

The rankings can be found here: bestforvets2020.militarytimes.com

“Best for Vets is editorially independent and focused on culture and policies that cater to military veterans,” says Andrew Tilghman, executive editor at Military Times. “It has become the most trusted resource for transitioning veterans and a coveted honor for employers across the country.”

In its 11th year, the Best for Vets: Employers rankings were based on a voluntary survey that included more than 100 questions seeking detailed information on the company’s policies and practices related to veteran recruitment and retention, support for translation of military skills to civilian credentials, support for military spouse employment and support for members of the National Guard and Reserves.

About Military Times

The Military Times digital platforms and newsweeklies are the trusted source for independent news and information for service members and their families. The military community relies on Air Force Times, Army Times, Marine Corps Times, and Navy Times for reporting on everything important to their lives, including: pay, benefits, finance, education, health care, recreational resources, retirement, promotions, product reviews, and entertainment. Military Times is published by Sightline Media Group. To learn more, visit www.militarytimes.com.

About Envistacom, LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Envistacom provides communications, cyber and intelligence operations solutions to the U.S. DoD and coalition partners in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities. Customers rely on Envistacom for rapid-response, secure technology solutions and subject-matter expertise to support mission critical operations. With an elite team of former military leaders and domain experts located around the world, and multiple indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicles worth over $62B, Envistacom is a trusted partner in protecting military, civilians and critical infrastructure around the world. Envistacom is a Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (DWOSB). For more information on solutions or contract vehicles, please visit www.envistacom.com, and follow @Envistacom on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

