Entrust Datacard Wins Frost & Sullivan’s Global Customer Value Leadership Award

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions, was awarded Frost & Sullivan’s 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its certificate issuance and management portfolio. The award is a component of Frost & Sullivan’s Transport Layer Security (TLS) Certificate Market Report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the public trust TLS certificate market.

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practice Awards recognize organizations across a variety of industries for demonstrating outstanding achievement and exceptional performance in categories such as leadership and technological innovation. Award recipients consistently toil for years to develop innovative, best-in-class solutions within their industries.

As the digital world expands and the threat landscape evolves, Entrust Datacard’s comprehensive portfolio of high assurance TLS/secure socket layer (SSL) certificates and certificate management capabilities helps secure transactions across people, systems and things. Its customer-focused approach goes beyond certificate issuance and management and helps businesses ease the complexities associated with managing digital certificates.

“With a robust trust infrastructure model, Entrust Datacard's Certificate Solutions (ECS) enable automated certificate installation and management, thereby reducing risks and vulnerabilities associated with TLS certificates,” said Swetha R K, Industry Analyst for Cybersecurity at Frost & Sullivan. “Further, the Certificate Authority (CA) offers industry leading support, DevOps integration to reduce IT’s workload, and a mature business model – the certificate recycling subscription model – which gives companies the full lifetime value of certificates and allows for cost planning.”

“We are honored to be selected by Frost & Sullivan as winners of the 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership and Innovation Excellence Awards,” said Jay Schiavo, Vice President of Certificate Solutions. “As companies become more digitally sophisticated, they need to deploy an increasing number of certificates to improve and maintain public and private trust. This award is a true testament to our devotion to providing solutions that prioritize service levels, innovation and user experience. With the recent launch of our Certificate Hub, we’ll continue to help enterprises navigate the complexities of digital certificates by standardizing, simplifying and streamlining certificate discovery, management and automation.”

The TLS Certificate Market Report takes a deep dive into the global transport layer security certificate market to help industry stakeholders navigate market trends and changes. According to its findings, industries are straining to keep pace with the rate of regulatory changes, such as GDPR and CCPA, increasing the need for the CA/Browser Forum, CAs, and government entities to align on best practices.

The report also revealed a stronger need for identities. Consumers can no longer rely on the padlock in the URL to ensure the validity of a website. More spoofed sites are now using HTTPs and anonymous Domain Validation Secure Sockets Layer (DV SSL) certificates to make it difficult for consumers to distinguish between a phishing and legitimate site – a contributing factor in an alarming rise in data breaches. And consumers are taking note In fact, a Frost & Sullivan survey found that 48 percent of consumers stopped paying for business relationships with a company after a reported data breach.

In addition to the 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award, Entrust Datacard was also recognized with this year’s Frost Radar™ Best Practices Award for Innovation Excellence in the Global Transport Layer Security Certificates Market. This award, which is strictly reserved for market leaders at the forefront of innovation, celebrates companies that consistently identify and build new growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future.

