Entisys360 Recognized by Inc. Magazine on Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies – The Inc. 5000

For the 9th time, Entisys360 appears on the Inc. 5000, ranking no. 2366 with three-year revenue growth of 176%

CONCORD, Calif. & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Award--Entisys360, an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in the deployment and delivery of software-defined infrastructure, virtualization and end-user computing, cybersecurity, automation and cloud first solutions, today announced that it has been named to Inc. magazine’s 2020 Inc. 5000 list, ranking #2366 which represents three-year revenue growth of 176%. Published by Inc. magazine, the Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Through leading-edge cloud, networking and security solutions, along with professional services and engineering support, Entisys360 helps its clients solve their most pressing business challenges. As a trusted advisor in the deployment of advanced infrastructure and virtualization, Entisys360 has a proven track record built on decades of relevant expertise. Among the many distinctions Entisys360 holds are Citrix Platinum Partner; Cisco Premier Partner; VMware Premier Partner; HPE Platinum Partner, NetApp Platinum Partner; Microsoft Gold Partner; and Red Hat Advanced Partner.

“This year marks our ninth appearance on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, Entisys360. “This is a tremendous accomplishment for our company and proof positive that we are making the right investments, in the right people, and at the right time. Despite the uncertainty that we are all experiencing in the current business climate, Entisys360 remains steadfast in its commitment to offering the right tools and resources to help our clients quickly adapt and succeed, despite what is going on around them. Thank you to our amazing team, and to our clients for continuing to place their trust in us. We are grateful to have you all as part of the Entisys360 family.”

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc.

About Entisys360

Entisys360 is an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in software-defined infrastructure, virtualization and end-user computing, cybersecurity, automation and cloud first solutions. Through state-of-the-art methodologies and broad solutions and services offerings, Entisys360 expertly solves its clients’ most pressing IT and business challenges.

With more than three decades of experience, Entisys360 has become a trusted advisor to some of the most prominent companies in California. Offering professional support services, managed services, comprehensive client lifecycle management services, consulting and engineering services, Entisys360 not only serves government agencies and educational institutions, but also focuses on mid-tier and enterprises within the healthcare, financial and legal services sectors.

Entisys360 is a member of M7 Global Partners, a national network of the country’s leading IT consultants dedicated to delivering datacenter and desktop solutions with an emphasis on virtual desktop solutions for mid-tier and enterprise customers and government agencies. M7 members also include AEC Group, Gotham Technology Group, Hogan Consulting Group, IntraSystems and IPM.

The Entisys360 corporate headquarter office is in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. Entisys360 also has regional offices in Irvine, Calif., Pasadena, Calif., San Diego, Calif. and Seattle, Wash. For more information, visit www.entisys360.com or call 1-877-ENTISYS (877-368-4797).

