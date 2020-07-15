Entisys360 Introduces Advyz Cyber Risk Services

New services offering focuses on helping clients manage cyber risk; Advyz’s consulting team engages through a consulting-led approach, delivering cyber risk professional services and technology solutions that match clients’ goals, corporate culture, risk tolerance and budget

CONCORD & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Automation--Entisys360, an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in the deployment and delivery of software-defined infrastructure, virtualization and end-user computing, cybersecurity, automation and cloud first solutions, today announced the launch of Advyz Cyber Risk Services.

“Advyz Cyber Risk Services was established to guide and support our valued clients on their security journey,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, Entisys360. “Our knowledgeable and experienced team is committed to providing the cybersecurity consulting services and technologies to help clients protect their data, applications and infrastructure from data breaches or other cybersecurity incidents. Averaging nearly 20 years of cybersecurity and risk management experience, our team is led by a group of senior consultants, many of whom are former chief information security officers, and hold numerous cybersecurity and privacy certifications.”

Adam Bolio, Executive Vice President, Advyz Cyber Risk Services Division, added, “Our guiding principle is putting clients’ needs first. We understand that with ever-emerging threats, continuous introduction of new regulations and a sea of products and solutions, managing a cybersecurity program can be daunting. As a consulting-focused services organization, we serve as a trusted advisor in the development of actionable strategies and operational capabilities for managing risk and compliance.”

Helping Clients Make the Most of their Cybersecurity Investments

Advyz understands that programs consist of people, process and technology. The division focuses on helping clients drive outcomes through building capabilities from the ground up, as technology investments are maximized when the process is defined, and the people understand their roles.

Teaming with leading security providers, Advyz provides access to a broad range of services that are tailored through our understanding of the nuances of different industries, including healthcare, technology, financial services, state government and education. We align our portfolio as follows:

Strategy and Risk Management. Helps organizations align cyber security programs to their business objectives, while guiding investments to pertinent risk and compliance requirements.

Focuses on establishing and testing risk-aligned controls in both networks and applications, whether they reside in the traditional network or extend into the cloud. Detection and Response. Helps organizations build detection and response capabilities that leverage intelligence to guide analysis and technology focus.

Helps organizations build detection and response capabilities that leverage intelligence to guide analysis and technology focus. Identity. Because businesses and workforces must remain flexible and resilient as the work environment continues to evolve, this service enables secure access to essential resources from anywhere.

Because businesses and workforces must remain flexible and resilient as the work environment continues to evolve, this service enables secure access to essential resources from anywhere. Privacy. Helps organizations align their privacy programs with existing and emerging regulations, and helps businesses enable privacy by design.

Upcoming Webinar to Educate on Cyber Risk, Compliance and Zero Trust

Advyz Cyber Risk Services will be hosting a division introduction and Zero Trust overview webinar on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

About Entisys360

Entisys360 is an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in software-defined infrastructure, virtualization and end-user computing, cybersecurity, automation and cloud first solutions. Through state-of-the-art methodologies and broad solutions and services offerings, Entisys360 expertly solves its clients’ most pressing IT and business challenges.

With more than three decades of experience, Entisys360 has become a trusted advisor to some of the most prominent companies in California. Offering professional support services, managed services, comprehensive client lifecycle management services, consulting and engineering services, Entisys360 not only serves government agencies and educational institutions, but also focuses on mid-tier and enterprises within the healthcare, financial and legal services sectors.

Entisys360 is a member of M7 Global Partners, a national network of the country’s leading IT consultants dedicated to delivering datacenter and desktop solutions with an emphasis on virtual desktop solutions for mid-tier and enterprise customers and government agencies. M7 members also include AEC Group, Gotham Technology Group, Hogan Consulting Group, IntraSystems and IPM.

The Entisys360 corporate headquarter office is in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. Entisys360 also has regional offices in Irvine, Calif., Pasadena, Calif., San Diego, Calif. and Seattle, Wash. For more information, visit www.entisys360.com or call 1-877-ENTISYS (877-368-4797).

