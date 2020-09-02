Entersekt Rolls out Behavioral Analytics for Real-time Risk Scoring With NuData Security

Partnership promises frictionless access and transacting, reinforcing customer loyalty and boosting revenue.

ATLANTA & CAPE TOWN, South Africa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entersekt, a leader in device identity and omnichannel authentication, today announced a partnership with NuData Security, a Mastercard company. This agreement allows the fintech to tightly integrate NuData’s behavioral analytics solution NuDetect with the Entersekt Secure Platform.

NuDetect leverages device and behavioral data to distinguish legitimate users from high-risk ones in real-time. By doing so, it frees genuine account holders to transact unimpeded by security hurdles. In cases where greater certainty is required, a step-up authentication process is triggered. The latter may take the form of an in-app push prompt, a FIDO-certified security key, or any of a number of options available from Entersekt.

Built on multi-patented customer authentication and endpoint security technology, the Entersekt Secure Platform lays a secure foundation for rapid deployment of innovative new digital banking and payments services. Central to the system is digital-certificate-based consumer device ID, seamlessly transforming mobile apps and desktop browsers into regulatory compliant second factors of authentication.

“NuDetect complements Entersekt’s strong device ID with an inherent factor to seamlessly tie the human to the device and brings a new dimension to our regulatory compliant strong authentication suite,” said Dewald Nolte, chief strategy officer at Entersekt. “By combining our leading technologies, we unlock new ways to remove friction for users interacting online, on web or mobile. The combination is like none other on the market, in usability and security, and is another exciting leap forward in our mission to make the digital world safer and more user-friendly.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic led many consumers to shift more of their shopping online during the first half of this year. Our analysts saw a 500% increase in account creation fraud alone during this period, reinforcing the need to leverage state-of-the-art technologies that differentiate between valid users and bad actors,” said Michelle Hafner, senior vice president, NuData Security.1 “By adding behavioral analytics to the Entersekt Secure Platform, we provide an additional layer of protection while simultaneously reducing friction and improving the customer experience.”

NuDetect helps to minimize friction and accurately verify good users across the entire user journey (login, account creation, online checkout, and more). The functionality is available to all institutions using the Entersekt Secure Platform, regardless of their card brand affiliations.

About Entersekt

Entersekt is a leading provider of strong device identity and customer authentication software. Financial institutions and other large enterprises in countries across the globe rely on its multi-patented technology to communicate with their clients securely, protect them from fraud, and serve them convenient new experiences irrespective of the channel or device in use. They have repeatedly credited the Entersekt Secure Platform with helping to drive adoption, deepen engagement, and open opportunities for growth, all while meeting their compliance obligations with confidence.

1 NuData, 2020

Entersekt

Heather Thompson

SVP marketing and communications

+27 21 815 2800