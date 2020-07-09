BusinessWire

Entegris to Report Results for Second Quarter of 2020 on Thursday, July 23, 2020

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 before the opening of the market on Thursday, July 23, 2020. A teleconference with management is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).


Participants should dial 888-254-3590 or +1 323-994-2093, referencing confirmation code 4374647. Participants are asked to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For a replay of the call, please Click Here using passcode 4374647. The call-in audio replay will be available from 12:00pm Thursday July 23, 2020 ET, through 12:00pm Saturday, September 5, 2020 ET.

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.


Contacts

Entegris, Inc.
Bill Seymour
VP of Investor Relations
+ 1 952 556 1844
irelations@entegris.com

