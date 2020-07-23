Entegris Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2020

Second-quarter revenue of $448.4 million, increased 18% from prior year

Second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.50, decreased 45%

Second-quarter Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.60, increased 54%

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today reported its financial results for the Company’s second quarter ended June 27, 2020.

Second-quarter sales were $448.4 million, an increase of 18% from the same quarter last year. GAAP second-quarter net income was $68.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, which included $13.2 million of amortization of intangible assets and $2.0 million of severance and restructuring costs. Non-GAAP net income was $81.6 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.60.

Bertrand Loy, president and chief executive officer, said: “I am very pleased with our second quarter results, especially in light of the operational risks and business uncertainty we faced coming into the quarter related to the pandemic. This stronger than expected performance was particularly driven by accelerated demand of our leading-edge solutions.”

Mr. Loy added: “While risks related to the ongoing impact of the pandemic still exist, we are optimistic about our prospects for the rest of 2020. We expect to continue to significantly outperform the market, driven by additional product wins in advanced technology nodes. We feel confident that our disciplined execution and strong liquidity will allow us to navigate this period of uncertainty, while continuing to invest in the future.”

Quarterly Financial Results Summary

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

GAAP Results June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 March 28, 2020 Net sales $448,405 $378,874 $412,327 Operating income $94,712 $54,909 $80,744 Operating margin - as a % of net sales 21.1 % 14.5 % 19.6 % Net income $68,036 $123,997 $61,006 Diluted earnings per common share $0.50 $0.91 $0.45 Non-GAAP Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $110,835 $76,793 $99,638 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales 24.7 % 20.3 % 24.2 % Non-GAAP net income $81,581 $53,432 $75,571 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share $0.60 $0.39 $0.55

Third-Quarter Outlook

For the third quarter ending September 26, 2020, the Company expects sales of $450 million to $475 million, net income of $70 million to $78 million and diluted earnings per common share between $0.51 and $0.57. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per common share is expected to range from $0.60 to $0.66, which reflects net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $82 million to $90 million.

Segment Results

The Company reports its results in the following segments:

Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM): SCEM provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases and materials, and safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

Microcontamination Control (MC): MC offers solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.

Advanced Materials Handling (AMH): AMH develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries.

Entegris’ 2020 Investor and Analyst Day

Entegris will be hosting an Investor and Analyst Day on November 17, 2020 in New York City (or virtually if necessary). More information on this event will be made available in the near future. If you have any questions please reach out to Bill Seymour, V.P. Investor Relations.

Second-Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Entegris will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the second quarter on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants should dial 888-254-3590 or +1 323-994-2093, referencing confirmation code 4374647. Participants are asked to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For a replay of the call, please Click Here using passcode 4374647.

The call can also be accessed live and on-demand from the Entegris website. Point your web browser to https://investor.entegris.com/events-and-presentations and follow the link to the webcast. The on-demand playback will be available for six weeks after the conclusion of the teleconference.

Management’s slide presentation concerning the results for the second quarter, which may be referred to during the call, will be posted on the investor relations section of www.entegris.com Thursday morning before the call.

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Non-GAAP Information

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 March 28, 2020 Net sales $448,405 $378,874 $412,327 Cost of sales 241,033 212,600 226,849 Gross profit 207,372 166,274 185,478 Selling, general and administrative expenses 66,872 64,150 58,891 Engineering, research and development expenses 32,572 30,624 29,632 Amortization of intangible assets 13,216 16,591 16,211 Operating income 94,712 54,909 80,744 Interest expense, net 12,792 9,692 10,238 Other (income) expense, net (477) (122,015) 878 Income before income tax expense 82,397 167,232 69,628 Income tax expense 14,361 43,235 8,622 Net income $68,036 $123,997 $61,006 Basic earnings per common share: $0.51 $0.92 $0.45 Diluted earnings per common share: $0.50 $0.91 $0.45 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 134,700 135,378 134,745 Diluted 136,007 136,581 136,369

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net sales $860,732 $769,921 Cost of sales 467,882 426,254 Gross profit 392,850 343,667 Selling, general and administrative expenses 125,763 146,404 Engineering, research and development expenses 62,204 59,615 Amortization of intangible assets 29,427 35,248 Operating income 175,456 102,400 Interest expense, net 23,030 19,351 Other expense (income), net 401 (122,263) Income before income tax expense 152,025 205,312 Income tax expense 22,983 48,657 Net income $129,042 $156,655 Basic earnings per common share: $0.96 $1.16 Diluted earnings per common share: $0.95 $1.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 134,722 135,338 Diluted 136,188 136,637

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 27, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $532,667 $351,911 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net 275,557 234,409 Inventories, net 332,885 287,098 Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes 20,291 24,552 Other current assets 27,447 34,427 Total current assets 1,188,847 932,397 Property, plant and equipment, net 475,202 479,544 Other assets: Right-of-use assets 47,911 50,160 Goodwill 725,678 695,044 Intangible assets, net 342,258 333,952 Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets 11,772 11,245 Other 12,372 13,744 Total assets $2,804,040 $2,516,086 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Long-term debt, current maturities $— $4,000 Accounts payable 80,359 84,207 Accrued liabilities 133,117 150,118 Income tax payable 24,479 26,108 Total current liabilities 237,955 264,433 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 1,183,992 932,484 Long-term lease liability 41,704 43,827 Other liabilities 108,600 109,453 Shareholders’ equity 1,231,789 1,165,889 Total liabilities and equity $2,804,040 $2,516,086

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Operating activities: Net income $68,036 $123,997 $129,042 $156,655 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 20,639 18,596 41,287 35,317 Amortization 13,216 16,591 29,427 35,248 Stock-based compensation expense 5,655 4,936 10,649 9,589 Other 7,332 446 12,895 6,140 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Trade accounts and notes receivable 1,908 14,545 (42,087) 5,436 Inventories (37,157) 5,840 (55,362) 3,709 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 43,663 (7,688) 5,643 (52,707) Income taxes payable, refundable income taxes and noncurrent taxes payable 4,637 58,264 4,412 15,391 Other 2,092 (4,626) 5,518 13,585 Net cash provided by operating activities 130,021 230,901 141,424 228,363 Investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (24,288) (25,636) (46,873) (60,101) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (15) 522 (75,645) (49,267) Other 206 — 211 197 Net cash used in investing activities (24,097) (25,114) (122,307) (109,171) Financing activities: Proceeds from short-term borrowings and long-term debt 400,000 — 617,000 — Payments of long-term debt (293,000) (1,000) (368,000) (2,000) Payments for dividends (10,805) (9,494) (21,652) (18,964) Issuance of common stock 1,198 — 1,749 917 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,280) (574) (12,720) (8,301) Repurchase and retirement of common stock — (15,000) (29,564) (50,321) Deferred acquisition payments — — (16,125) — Other (3,965) (247) (6,855) (497) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 92,148 (26,315) 163,833 (79,166) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (482) (450) (2,194) (706) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 197,590 179,022 180,756 39,320 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 335,077 342,360 351,911 482,062 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $532,667 $521,382 $532,667 $521,382

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended Net sales June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 March 28, 2020 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials $146,213 $127,552 $144,214 $290,427 $252,022 Microcontamination Control 183,758 150,185 159,261 343,019 307,891 Advanced Materials Handling 126,434 107,515 116,137 242,571 223,579 Inter-segment elimination (8,000) (6,378) (7,285) (15,285) (13,571) Total net sales $448,405 $378,874 $412,327 $860,732 $769,921 Three months ended Six months ended Segment profit June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 March 28, 2020 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials $32,938 $24,000 $32,670 $65,608 $48,431 Microcontamination Control 62,137 43,126 50,167 112,304 90,449 Advanced Materials Handling 22,809 15,043 20,632 43,441 37,410 Total segment profit 117,884 82,169 103,469 221,353 176,290 Amortization of intangibles 13,216 16,591 16,211 29,427 35,248 Unallocated expenses 9,956 10,669 6,514 16,470 38,642 Total operating income $94,712 $54,909 $80,744 $175,456 $102,400

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 March 28, 2020 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net sales $448,405 $378,874 $412,327 $860,732 $769,921 Gross profit-GAAP $207,372 $166,274 $185,478 $392,850 $343,667 Adjustments to gross profit: Integration costs (1,557) — — (1,557) — Severance and restructuring costs 465 — — 465 358 Charge for fair value mark-up of acquired inventory sold — 695 361 361 2,850 Adjusted gross profit $206,280 $166,969 $185,839 $392,119 $346,875 Gross margin - as a % of net sales 46.2 % 43.9 % 45.0 % 45.6 % 44.6 % Adjusted gross margin - as a % of net sales 46.0 % 44.1 % 45.1 % 45.6 % 45.1 %

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Segment Profit to Adjusted Operating Income (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended Segment profit-GAAP June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 March 28, 2020 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM) $32,938 $24,000 $32,670 $65,608 $48,431 Microcontamination Control (MC) 62,137 43,126 50,167 112,304 90,449 Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) 22,809 15,043 20,632 43,441 37,410 Total segment profit 117,884 82,169 103,469 221,353 176,290 Amortization of intangible assets 13,216 16,591 16,211 29,427 35,248 Unallocated expenses 9,956 10,669 6,514 16,470 38,642 Total operating income $94,712 $54,909 $80,744 $175,456 $102,400 Three months ended Six months ended Adjusted segment profit June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 March 28, 2020 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 SCEM segment profit $32,938 $24,000 $32,670 $65,608 $48,431 Integration costs (1,557) — — (1,557) — Severance and restructuring costs 455 — 174 629 519 Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold — 695 235 235 815 SCEM adjusted segment profit $31,836 $24,695 $33,079 $64,915 $49,765 MC segment profit $62,137 $43,126 $50,167 $112,304 $90,449 Severance and restructuring costs 494 — 190 684 724 Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold — — 126 126 2,035 MC adjusted segment profit $62,631 $43,126 $50,483 $113,114 $93,208 AMH segment profit $22,809 $15,043 $20,632 $43,441 $37,410 Severance and restructuring costs 814 — 135 949 578 AMH adjusted segment profit $23,623 $15,043 $20,767 $44,390 $37,988 Unallocated general and administrative expenses $9,956 $10,669 $6,514 $16,470 $38,642 Unallocated deal and integration costs (2,415) (2,428) (1,479) (3,894) (24,484) Unallocated severance and restructuring costs (286) (2,170) (344) (630) (2,170) Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses $7,255 $6,071 $4,691 $11,946 $11,988 Total adjusted segment profit $118,090 $82,864 $104,329 $222,419 $180,961 Adjusted amortization of intangible assets — — — — — Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses 7,255 6,071 4,691 11,946 11,988 Total adjusted operating income $110,835 $76,793 $99,638 $210,473 $168,973

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 March 28, 2020 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net sales $448,405 $378,874 $412,327 $860,732 $769,921 Net income $68,036 $123,997 $61,006 $129,042 $156,655 Net income - as a % of net sales 15.2 % 32.7 % 14.8 % 15.0 % 20.3 % Adjustments to net income: Income tax expense 14,361 43,235 8,622 22,983 48,657 Interest expense, net 12,792 9,692 10,238 23,030 19,351 Other (income) expense, net (477) (122,015) 878 401 (122,263) GAAP - Operating income 94,712 54,909 80,744 175,456 102,400 Operating margin - as a % of net sales 21.1 % 14.5 % 19.6 % 20.4 % 13.3 % Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold — 695 361 361 2,850 Deal and transaction costs 503 1,164 1,431 1,934 20,300 Integration costs 355 1,264 48 403 4,184 Severance and restructuring costs 2,049 2,170 843 2,892 3,991 Amortization of intangible assets 13,216 16,591 16,211 29,427 35,248 Adjusted operating income 110,835 76,793 99,638 210,473 168,973 Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales 24.7 % 20.3 % 24.2 % 24.5 % 21.9 % Depreciation 20,639 18,596 20,648 41,287 35,317 Adjusted EBITDA $131,474 $95,389 $120,286 $251,760 $204,290 Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales 29.3 % 25.2 % 29.2 % 29.2 % 26.5 %

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Common Share (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 March 28, 2020 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 GAAP net income $68,036 $123,997 $61,006 $129,042 $156,655 Adjustments to net income: Charge for fair value write-up of inventory acquired — 695 361 361 2,850 Deal and transaction costs 503 1,164 1,431 1,934 20,711 Integration costs 355 1,264 48 403 4,184 Severance and restructuring costs 2,049 2,170 843 2,892 3,991 Loss on debt extinguishment and modification 1,470 — — 1,470 — Versum termination fee, net — (122,000) — — (122,000) Amortization of intangible assets 13,216 16,591 16,211 29,427 35,248 Tax effect of legal entity restructuring — 9,398 — — 9,398 Tax effect of adjustments to net income and discrete items1 (4,048) 20,153 (4,329) (8,377) 10,289 Non-GAAP net income $81,581 $53,432 $75,571 $157,152 $121,326 Diluted earnings per common share $0.50 $0.91 $0.45 $0.95 $1.15 Effect of adjustments to net income $0.10 $(0.52) $0.11 $0.21 $(0.26) Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share $0.60 $0.39 $0.55 $1.15 $0.89

1The tax effect of pre-tax adjustments to net income was calculated using the applicable marginal tax rate during the respective years.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Outlook to Non-GAAP Outlook (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Third-Quarter Outlook Reconciliation GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income September 26, 2020 GAAP net income $70 - $78 Adjustments to net income: Restructuring and integration costs 3 Amortization of intangible assets 12 Income tax effect (3) Non-GAAP net income $82 - $90 Third-Quarter Outlook Reconciliation GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share September 26, 2020 Diluted earnings per common share $0.51 - $0.57 Adjustments to diluted earnings per common share: Restructuring and integration costs 0.03 Amortization of intangible assets 0.09 Income tax effect (0.03) Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share $0.60 to $0.66

