Entegris Announces 2030 Goals Driving New Corporate Social Responsibility Program

The goals formalize Entegris’ CSR commitment to Innovation, Safety, Personal Development and Inclusion, and Sustainability

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, today announced its 2030 goals to guide the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility program over the next decade. The goals are aligned to the four core pillars of the company’s CSR framework: Innovation, Safety, Personal Development and Inclusion, and Sustainability.

Entegris’ new program clearly articulates the company’s philosophy and commitment to CSR. “At Entegris, we firmly believe that what we do as a business must be inextricably linked to what we stand for as an organization,” said Bertrand Loy, Entegris’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our 2030 goals closely align our CSR commitment with Entegris’ values, our business strategy, and our desire to have a lasting and positive impact on our world.”

Innovation

Entegris’ science-based solutions are enabling the digitalization of the world by making possible the future of computing and facilitating faster, more reliable and more energy efficient semiconductors. Among Entegris’ Innovation goals is expanding the company’s opportunity to address complex global challenges by aligning 100% of its innovation portfolio to advance the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Safety

Entegris believes that safety throughout its global manufacturing facilities ultimately translates into a best-in-class manufacturing culture. Among the company’s 2030 Safety goals is to strive for an injury-free work environment at all Entegris facilities.

Personal Development and Inclusion

Entegris is committed to be a champion of diversity, equal opportunity, and inclusion throughout its global community. Among the company’s 2030 Personal Development and Inclusion goals is to invest more than $30 million over the next 10 years in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) scholarships and engineering internships for women and individuals from underrepresented communities. In support of this, Entegris recently made an initial $2 million contribution commitment to the Entegris Foundation, which will fund STEM scholarships.

Sustainability

The company’s sustainability commitment focuses on limiting the environmental burden of its global operations by reducing water and energy consumption and increasing use of renewable energy sources. One of Entegris’ goals is to achieve 100% electricity consumption generated from renewable sources, where available, by 2030.

“As a science-based company with a legacy of innovation, we are enabling technologies that transform the world and have a positive impact on people throughout the global community,” Loy said. “Our long-term CSR goals will help drive our focus and collective actions toward that impact. We look forward to providing updates about our progress along the way.”

To learn more about Entegris’ Corporate Social Responsibility visit https://www.entegris.com/en/home/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility.html.

