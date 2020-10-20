BusinessWire

EnPro Industries Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on EnPro Industries Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) intends to release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that morning. Marvin Riley, president and chief executive officer, and Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will review the company’s performance on the call.


The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0832 approximately 10 minutes before it is scheduled to begin and providing the access code number 13698180. The company’s financial results and a webcast of the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the company’s website, https://www.enproindustries.com.

About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc. is a leading technology company which uses materials science to push the boundaries of the semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology industries with a well-diversified customer base. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Jerry Johnson
Senior Vice President – Strategy, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Phone: 704-731-1527
Email: investor.relations@enproindustries.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Vocera and Spectralink Announce Reseller Partnership, Systems Integration

Posted on Author Business Wire

Joint solution gives clinicians a new product choice for enterprise mobility and communication
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VCRA #clinicalcommunication–Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and…
BusinessWire

Parade Technologies Completes Acquisition of Fresco Logic

Posted on Author Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed data transport IC supplier, today announces the completion of its acquisition of Fresco Logic, Inc. for an aggregate purchase price of US$37….
BusinessWire

Quest Software Names Mike Kohlsdorf as New CEO

Posted on Author Business Wire

Mike Kohlsdorf has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Quest Software
ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quest Software, a global systems management and security software provider, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Mik…