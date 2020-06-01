Energy Impact Partners Adds Partner to Support Growing Digital Transformation Investment Portfolio

Shawn Cherian Brings Extensive Software and Technology Experience to the Firm

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISICO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Impact Partners (EIP), a global investment firm leading the sustainable energy transition, today announced that Shawn Cherian, former Venture Principal at Third Point, has joined its leadership team as a partner. Shawn will be based out of EIP’s San Francisco office and will be leading the firm’s enterprise infrastructure and software as a service (SaaS) investments.

“Digital transformation is a huge investment opportunity and a strategic priority for our partners. Shawn’s exceptional track-record and extensive experience working in this sector will provide tremendous value to our investments and our partners,” said EIP CEO Hans Kobler. “We are thrilled to welcome Shawn to the team and look forward to his future contributions to EIP’s success.”

In his previous position at Third Point, Shawn served as Venture Principal and focused on technology investments. Prior to that, Shawn was a manager in Cisco’s Corporate Development Group leading investments and acquisitions in the areas of Service Provider Mobility and Networking. He received his B.A. from Cornell University.

“I’m excited to join EIP and help the firm identify dynamic companies that are developing enterprise technology infrastructure to drive the energy transition forward,” said Cherian. “EIP is uniquely positioned to serve as the connection point between the utility and technology sectors because of the firm’s innovative and collaborative model and its proven approach to strategic venture investing.”

In addition to his venture capital and technology experience, Shawn has also held numerous board positions for technology companies including Packet Host, PrecisionHawk, Oryx Vision, Aryaka Networks, Kentik, SentinelOne and Yellowbrick Data.

For more information on EIP, please visit www.energyimpactpartners.com.

About Energy Impact Partners:

Energy Impact Partners (EIP) is a global investment platform leading the transition to a sustainable energy future. EIP brings together entrepreneurs and the world's most forward-looking utilities and operating companies to advance innovation. With over $1.5 billion in assets under management, EIP invests globally across venture, growth, credit and infrastructure – and has a team of more than 45 professionals based in its offices in New York, San Francisco, Palm Beach, London, and Cologne. For more information on EIP, please visit www.energyimpactpartners.com.

Tori McDonnell

Silverline Communications

tori@teamsilverline.com