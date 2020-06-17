Energous Announces Partnership with One of the Largest Chinese Battery Manufacturers, Grepow Battery

Companies collaborate on the integration of WattUp RF wireless charging into next generation batteries for the commercial, industrial and medical industries

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced a partnership with one of the world’s leading battery manufacturers in China, Grepow Battery. Energous and Grepow Battery are working together to develop batteries that are wirelessly charged via WattUp, a radio frequency (RF) based charging technology, for use in electronic devices in the commercial, industrial and medical industries.

“ We are excited to collaborate with one of the world’s leading battery manufacturers on next generation batteries that we believe will be beneficial to their broad range of customers,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “ Grepow has a strong footprint in the commercial, medical and industrial applications and our technology is well-suited to meet the needs of their customer applications within each of these very different markets.”

“ We are thrilled to work with Energous Corporation on next generation batteries with their award-winning WattUp RF-based wireless charging technology,” said Peter Liu, CEO at Grepow Battery. “ Our full cell customization for wearable applications, together with this scalable, flexible and reliable RF-based wireless charging technology, is expected to be a desirable feature and applicable for our OEM customers as they build and design future product designs.”

About Grepow

Based in Shenzhen, China and founded in 1998, Grepow Battery is an advanced technology company that specializes in research and production of NIMH, Li-po batteries, LiFePO4 batteries and development of power management systems. Grepow is one of the largest manufacturers of high C-rate and shaped batteries in China.

For more information:

Grepow official website: https://www.grepow.com/

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging – wireless charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging at a distance. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 223 awarded patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about technology developments, partner product development and wireless charging innovation. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the U.S. and global economies generally and on our business, regulatory approvals, product development, employees, partners, customers and potential user base; uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

Energous Public Relations

PR@energous.com

(408) 963-0200



Energous Investor Relations

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

IR@energous.com