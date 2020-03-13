ENA Joins FCC in Pledge “To Keep America Connected”

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earlier today, the Federal Communications Commission launched the “Keep Americans Connected” pledge requiring participating service providers to take the critical steps needed to ensure Americans stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. ENA is proud to announce that is has joined the pledge, and in doing so, is committed to ensuring the education, healthcare, library, and government communities it serves maintain continued access to robust and reliable broadband during this critical time. To read the FCC’s full statement, click here.

“As an INCOMPAS member, ENA is proud to join other service providers in committing to the FCC’s pledge,” says Kitty Ganier, General Counsel for ENA. “Given the heightened challenges facing education, healthcare, and business environments due to COVID-19, our top priority is to ensure the continuity of services. To do so, ENA has developed a robust Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery program that incorporates resilient network architecture and procedures to prevent disruptions in services to customers.”

In its statement, the FCC also requested providers “that serve schools and libraries to work with them on remote learning opportunities, and on all network operators to prioritize the connectivity needs of hospitals and healthcare providers.” As a leading provider of technology solutions to both education institutions and healthcare organizations, ENA is committed to delivering connectivity, video conferencing, VoIP, cloud, and data analytics and application monitoring services that enable and enhance remote learning and telehealth programs.

“We understand that this is a very stressful and difficult time, particularly so for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare organizations, and government agencies,” says Ganier. “ENA is available to assist communities with their own crisis management procedures and help them implement tools, such as Video Collaboration Powered by Zoom, a video conferencing solution that is available on a monthly basis without subscription, that minimize risk and improve operations as they make the shift to eLearning, telehealth, or remote work.”

About ENA

ENA delivers transformative technology solutions supported by exceptional customer care. Since 1996, we have worked with our customers to design and engineer high-capacity and future-ready connectivity, communication, cloud, security, and data analytics solutions. For more information, please visit www.ena.com, call 866-615-1101, or e-mail info@ena.com.

