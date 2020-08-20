emids Announces Acquisition of FlexTech

Partnership Strengthens Health Plan Expertise; Continues Company’s Purposeful Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#digitalengineering--emids, a leader in digital engineering and transformation solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industry, today announced it has acquired FlexTech, an information technology consulting company with deep expertise in leading payer core administration and population health platforms, in a deal that closed late last month. The partnership, driven by heightened urgency for health plans to adopt breakthrough digital-based strategies, enhances emids’ ability to help its clients accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

“The need for deep domain expertise combined with digital transformation capabilities is vital as our payer and ‘payvider’ clients expand their government-sponsored business lines, and we’re excited to bring our clients the proven payer platform expertise that FlexTech has built over 30+ years, delivering more than 250 core platform implementation programs,” said emids Founder and CEO Saurabh Sinha.

The FlexTech acquisition will drive expanded channel partnership opportunities for emids among leading core platform vendors and position emids as the go-to partner for advancing adoption of new digital business models. FlexTech, a KLAS 2020 category leader in payer IT consulting services, brings a proven and experienced team of 120+ subject matter experts, each with an average 20 years of experience in managed care, core administration and population health platforms, and strong partner relationships with the leading healthcare payer technology vendors.

Craig Pfent, FlexTech founder, president and CEO, said the dramatic market shifts that are being driven by COVID-19, value-based care, consumerism and emerging technology make the merger with emids a perfect fit to meet managed care’s ever-growing need for new engagement models and market solutions. Pfent said: “emids has been a superior partner, impressing us with their commitment to quickly yet intimately understanding the payer platform space and catering to its needs, and we’re thrilled to join the team and contribute to its continued growth and success.”

emids President of Payer and Digital Solutions Praveen Soti noted: “Bringing FlexTech’s depth in core operations and platform expertise together with emids’ strength in enabling and navigating the digital transformation agenda will help our clients to accelerate their vision to drive innovation and healthcare transformation in the industry.”

About emids

emids is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions to the healthcare industry, serving payers, providers, life sciences and technology firms. Headquartered in Nashville, emids helps bridge critical gaps in providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare by providing digital transformation services, custom application development, data engineering, business intelligence solutions, and specialized consulting services to all parts of the healthcare ecosystem. With over 2,200 professionals globally, emids leverages strong domain expertise in healthcare-specific platforms, regulations, and standards to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions and services to its clients. For more information, visit www.emids.com.

