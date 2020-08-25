Emerge Announces Appointment of FreightWaves President as New Board Member

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#boardmember--Emerge is pleased to announce that George Abernathy, President at FreightWaves, technology and managed transportation leader, has been appointed as a new Board Member.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a career with companies like FreightWaves that have changed the supply chain paradigm, and Emerge is also doing just that today. I look forward to becoming involved and providing value,” said Abernathy.

George brings a breadth of industry background prior to his nearly three years at FreightWaves, including President of Transplace and leadership roles at J.B. Hunt, Logistics.com and Sabre Logistics, that will play a key role in the growth of Emerge. With more than 30 years of supply chain and technology experience, George will be able to bring invaluable insight to the Board.

“George’s background in the industry and reputation will be beneficial to our organization,” said Andrew Leto, Emerge Founder. “The Emerge platform consists of brokers, carriers, and shippers, making George the perfect fit to help make decisions that will shape our platform with these types of users in mind.”

With an already impressive background of industry vets on the Emerge team, including Founder, Andrew Leto, and CEO, Michael Leto, who successfully founded and sold GlobalTranz, a Top 10 Freight Brokerage in the US, as well as 10-4 Systems, George brings years of freight industry knowledge that will help continue to build Emerge’s success. Along with the Letos comes the support of Chairman, Jack Holmes, the former CEO & President of UPS Freight, and two-time Co-Chairman of the National Freight Advisory Council in Washington, D.C. and Board Member.

About Emerge:

Emerge is one of the fastest-growing startups in the U.S. and is transforming the $800 billion transportation and logistics industry with its Digital Freight Marketplace platform. The platform extends shipper accessibility to capacity and provides rates from current incumbents, vetted carriers and brokers and open backhaul capacity from private and dedicated fleets.

Additionally, users can manage their RFP, spot freight, track and trace their loads and download real-time analytics helping them to make the smartest decisions from pickup to delivery.

Launched in 2017, Emerge is backed by Greycroft, New Road Capital, 9Yards Capital and the founder of GlobalTranz.

For more information visit emergemarket.com.

About George Abernathy:

George Abernathy is President of FreightWaves and has responsibility for all revenue and commercial efforts, including SaaS, Media, and membership engagements. He is the former President of Transplace, a leading provider of non-asset based third-party logistics and truck brokerage services. He also held the COO role and was a key contributor in the company’s successful purchase and sale. George has more than 30 years of supply chain and transportation industry leadership experience with carrier, intermediary and technology companies. Previously, he held senior management positions at J.B. Hunt, Logistics.com, Sabre, and North American Van Lines. George is a member of the Advisory Council for the School of Liberal Arts & Sciences at Assumption University.

Brielle Patterson

Emerge

marketing@emergemarket.com