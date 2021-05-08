Elon Musk to Host SNL Tonight With Miley Cyrus

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will host NBC’s Saturday Night Live from New York City at 11:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 8:30 Pacific time.

Musk is the wealthiest person to ever host SNL with a net worth of over $164 billion, most of it from his holdings in electric car maker Tesla.

With musical guest Miley Cyrus, the show is creating a lot of buzz and will probably lead to controversy when it’s over.

Here is a promo filmed this week with Cyrus, Musk and cast member Cecily Strong.