Elliptic Labs Onboards New Customer and Signs Software License Agreement for AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY®

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Elliptic Labs announced today that it has signed a contract with a new smartphone OEM customer in Asia that will incorporate Elliptic’s INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor into their next smartphone model.

“We are excited that more smartphone OEMs see the value in our technology and appreciate the opportunities that Elliptic’s AI Virtual Smart Sensor platform has to offer” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs.

INNER BEAUTY is just one of several virtual smart sensors that Elliptic Labs provides OEMs that deliver greater user functionality and cleaner, sleeker phone designs. Another such example is INNER REFLECTION, a pioneering virtual presence sensor that offers sub-millimeter precision capable of detecting a person breathing.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global AI software company and the world leader in AI virtual sensors for the smartphone, IoT, and automotive industries. Elliptic Labs transforms products using machine learning and/or sensor fusion to combine ultrasound with data from existing device sensors to produce smarter, greener, safer and more intuitive devices. This allows manufacturers to eliminate the need for infrared, radar and time of flight hardware sensors, saving OEMs components costs and freeing up design space. The AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ provides 360-degree precise presence sensing, breathing detection, and touch-free gestures. Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway and also operates in the USA, China, South Korea, and Japan. Its employees throughout the world are motivated by common core values of diligence, innovation, and integrity. For more information, visit: www.ellipticlabs.com

INNER BEAUTY and INNER REFLECTION are registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

