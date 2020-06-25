Elite Hearing Network Launches Support Initiatives for Practitioners on the Front Lines

A Series of Programs Have Been Created to Support Hearing Health Practitioners as They Restart and Ramp Up Their Critical Care of Vulnerable Populations

Individuals impacted by hearing loss face a greater risk of falls, social isolation and depression, and the population most at risk – our seniors – are also the most susceptible to the dangers of COVID-19. In fact, the CDC reports 80 percent of COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. are adults age 65 years and older.

“ The importance of maintaining quality hearing health care is more important than ever,” says Dr. Megan Johnson, an audiologist with 18 years' experience who owns and operates Johnson Audiology in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “ We know untreated hearing loss can lead to increased anxiety and social isolation in our patients. That’s why it’s critical, especially during these times, that our audiologists and hearing care practitioners receive the advocacy they need to in turn provide vital care to their communities. The community Elite Hearing Network focuses on is vital to not only my practice but also the Hearing Healthcare Industry.”

Despite these challenges and pressures, our hearing health practitioners continue to play a vital role in ensuring the most vulnerable among us have consistent access to essential services, and this is why Elite Hearing Network has launched a series of programs and initiatives to support these vital front line workers as they continue their critical work.

“ As the longest tenured leader in the buying group space, we see it as our responsibility to provide actionable resources to our members,” says Scott Holstine, Vice President of Operations for Elite Hearing Network. “ During my recent visit with practitioners throughout the Midwest, this responsibility has never been more evident. The time to deliver on that promise is now.”

Advocacy Advantage (A24U) Applicable insurance benefit plans and programs for practitioners and their employees.

BOOST A third-party dedicated call center allowing scalability upon an office return.

Elite Advocacy Center New online portal allowing for networking and communication amongst peers.

Patient Pathways Relational marketing designed to speak directly from practitioner to patient.

Reboot 2020! Practices participating in the investment of local community and awareness of ensuring patient safety as appointments which were lost or cancelled due to COVID-19 are recovered.



“ We began our promise to provide advocacy almost a year ago, and while we could never have predicted the challenges currently presented, we are delivering on our promise now more than ever,” says Holstine. “ Our goal in launching these programs is clear: galvanize our members and our industry to best continue providing patients what they need.”

Elite Hearing Network’s continued commitment to being the best advocate for practitioners has never been more important. Community will always be at the core of our contribution, and we are proud to provide a suite of offerings that not only supports but also helps stimulate our industry’s return.

About Elite Hearing Network

Elite Hearing Network, a subsidiary of Amplifon S.p.A, the world-wide leader in the hearing health care industry for more than 60 years, is the largest network of independent hearing care providers in the United States. The network offers access to all major manufacturers as well as strategic business support and solutions for private practices, ENT clinics, hospitals, hearing aid dispensers, and universities. The network was established in 1998.

About Amplifon

Amplifon, global leader in the hearing care retail market, empowers people to rediscover all the emotions of sound. Amplifon’s around 17,000 people worldwide strive every day to understand the unique needs of every customer, delivering exclusive, innovative and highly personalized products and services, to ensure everyone the very best solution and an outstanding experience. Amplifon operates through a network of around 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. More information about the company is available at www.amplifon.com/corporate.

