Elevate Credit to Attend the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Jason Harvison, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Lutes, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on August 11, 2020. The fireside chat will begin at approximately 12:30pm ET and will be webcasted via this link. Mr. Harvison and Mr. Lutes will also be available for 1x1 meetings with investors.

The company’s investor presentation materials will be posted to its investor relations website the day of the conference at the following location: http://investors.elevate.com/presentations-and-events.

About Elevate

Elevate (NYSE: ELVT), together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, has originated $8.5 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.5 million non-prime consumers to date and has saved its customers more than $7.3 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate’s suite of groundbreaking credit products includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card. For more information, please visit http://www.elevate.com.

Investor Relations:

Solebury Trout

Sloan Bohlen, 817-928-1646

investors@elevate.com

or

Media Inquiries:

Solebury Trout

James McCusker, 203-585-4750

jmccusker@soleburytrout.com