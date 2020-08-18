Electronic Arts Delivers a New Name and a New Platform for Its Subscription Service

EA Play is The New Name for All EA Subscription Services Beginning Today

EA Play Launches on Steam August 31st

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has revealed that EA Access and Origin Access Basic have become EA Play*, and Origin Access Premier is now EA Play Pro, all with a fresh new look. All the great benefits players love (trials of new EA games, 10% savings on digital purchases including full games and a library of top titles) aren’t going anywhere. In fact, even more benefits are on the way over the coming months, starting with in-game challenges and monthly reward drops for members on select titles. In addition, on August 31st, EA Play will launch on its fourth platform, the most in the industry, with Steam for PC, and players can look for more exciting news on EA Play soon.

EA Play is a game subscription service that makes every game more rewarding with access to exclusive player challenges, in-game rewards, member-only content and a library of top titles including The Sims™ 4, Need for Speed™ Heat, Titanfall® 2 - and some of EA’s most fabled franchises like Battlefield™, Star Wars™ Battlefront and Plants vs Zombies™. EA Play is available on Xbox One, PlayStation®4 and on PC via Origin™ now, and launches on Steam for PC on August 31st.

EA Play members get more from their favorite games with unique in-game benefits and perks for EA’s latest games:

Madden NFL 21 players get to start their season early on August 21st, as well as enjoy EA Play Challenges, a launch-day pack in Madden Ultimate Team™, three Gold Team Fantasy Packs each month, plus additional in-game benefits that will give you a boost on the field.

players get to start their season early on August 21st, as well as enjoy EA Play Challenges, a launch-day pack in Madden Ultimate Team™, three Gold Team Fantasy Packs each month, plus additional in-game benefits that will give you a boost on the field. FIFA 21 players will get early access to the trial starting October 1st with pre-launch challenges to unlock bonuses and additional benefits all season long including FIFA Ultimate Team™ Season Objective XP boosts.

players will get early access to the trial starting October 1st with pre-launch challenges to unlock bonuses and additional benefits all season long including FIFA Ultimate Team™ Season Objective XP boosts. Star Wars™: Squadrons players will receive in-game perks through vanity items like the Interceptor Elegance Helmet and the Ashen Monarch Starfighter Paint Job Set.

Members can also try out selected new release games for up to 10 hrs, with saved progress for those who decide to purchase the game so they can continue where they left off. Members also save on digital purchases, with a 10% member discount on full games to Season Passes, points packs and DLC. Members of EA Play will also be the first to try a reimagined PC experience that is currently available as Origin Beta. An EA Play membership is available for $4.99 a month. EA Play Pro membership, with full access to all of EA’s new titles, is $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

This summer, EA Play Live debuted as the new name for our annual live event previously called EA Play. EA Play Live is a showcase dedicated to sharing the latest EA news from world premieres and game updates, to fun ways for players and community to interact with EA’s hit games.

For more information on EA Play please visit www.eaplay.com.

*CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS APPLY. SEE EA PLAY TERMS FOR DETAILS.

