BusinessWire

Elastic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Elastic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that its management team will present at the following virtual investor conferences.


  • Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET
  • Jefferies 2020 Virtual Software Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 60 days.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Everyone can get started with Elastic products and solutions quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners


Contacts

Anthony Luscri
Investor Relations
ir@elastic.co
(650) 695-1055

Lisa Boughner
Elastic Corporate Communications
lisa.boughner@elastic.co

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

MakeMeReach – Leading Global Digital Ad Platform – Announces Pinterest Partnership

Posted on Author Business Wire

Pinterest joins Facebook, Instagram, Google, Twitter and Snapchat, enabling MakeMeReach to offer full-stack capabilities for media purchase, optimization and reporting
TEL AVIV, Israel & PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PERI #AccessUndertone–Perion Network L…
BusinessWire

good2grow® Takes Collectability and Gaming to the Next Level With Collectors App

Posted on Author Business Wire

No. 1 Kids Beverage Brand Launches Free Mobile App for Kids and Parents
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#g2gapp–good2grow, the No. 1 kids beverage brand1, gives kids and parents another way to collect their favorite characters with the launch of the new go…
BusinessWire

Generational Equity Advises Presidium Network Services in Sale to Baymark Partners

Posted on Author Business Wire

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Presidium Network Services, LLC to Baymark Partners. The acquisition closed September…