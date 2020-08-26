Elastic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that its management team will present at the following virtual investor conferences.

Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET

Jefferies 2020 Virtual Software Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 60 days.

