Elastic Senior Director of Partner Marketing, Rebecca Sanda, Recognized as One of CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Rebecca Sanda, Senior Director of Global Partner Marketing at Elastic, to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. This year marks her first time on the list, which recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel.

In her first year at Elastic, Sanda has had an immense impact, driving alignment between marketing, sales, and regional ecosystem partners, and preparing the launch of a new partner program to support all Elastic partners with the tools and resources to help them succeed. Additionally, she spearheaded one of the company’s largest strategic cloud partnerships with Microsoft, bringing together Elastic and Microsoft teams for regional co-selling opportunities. Sanda has extensive industry experience, having held global leadership roles at Oracle, Bloomberg, and Red Hat prior to joining Elastic in 2019.

The new Elastic Partner Program provides a simple, strategic ecosystem for partners, and the tools, processes, and co-marketing initiatives developed by Sanda and her team have been well-received by partners and customers alike.

The CRN® editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel. The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

Supporting Quotes

“I am delighted to be recognized for this prestigious industry award, at a time when the Elastic channel has never been more important to Elastic’s growth trajectory,” said Rebecca Sanda, Senior Director of Global Partner Marketing at Elastic. “Our new partner program brings together the infrastructure, technology, tools, processes, and staff to create a foundational program that will benefit partners and customers alike, and is key to the growth and success of our organization.

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Everyone can get started with Elastic products and solutions quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Elastic Public Relations

Ariel Roop

PR-Team@elastic.co