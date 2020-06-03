Elastic N.V. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Q4 Revenue of $123.6 million, Up 53% year-over-year (57% in constant currency)

Q4 SaaS Revenue of $29.0 million, Up 110% year-over-year (120% in constant currency)

FY20 Revenue of $427.6 million, Up 57% year-over-year (60% in constant currency)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced strong results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year (ended April 30, 2020).

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $123.6 million, an increase of 53% year-over-year, or 57% on a constant currency basis.

SaaS revenue was $29.0 million, an increase of 110% year-over-year, or 120% on a constant currency basis.

Calculated billings was $175.1 million, an increase of 52% year-over-year, or 55% on a constant currency basis.

Deferred revenue was $259.7 million, an increase of 52% year-over-year.

GAAP operating loss was $34.6 million; GAAP operating margin was -28%.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $12.7 million; non-GAAP operating margin was -10%.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.38; non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.12.

Operating cash flow was -$5.9 million with free cash flow of -$6.8 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $297.1 million as of April 30, 2020.

Full Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $427.6 million, an increase of 57% year-over-year, or 60% on a constant currency basis.

SaaS revenue was $92.3 million, an increase of 101% year-over-year, or 109% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP operating loss was $171.1 million; GAAP operating margin was -40%.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $75.6 million; Non-GAAP operating margin was -18%.

GAAP net loss per share was $2.12; Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.93.

Operating cash flow was -$30.6 million with free cash flow of -$35.6 million, or -8% free cash flow margin.

“Despite a challenging environment, Q4 was an amazing ending to a strong fiscal year,” said Shay Banon, Elastic’s founder and chief executive officer. “I am extremely proud of how Elastic employees continue to support our community of users, partners, and customers, and my heart goes out to those impacted by the COVID-19 situation. Our distributed-by-design approach, rapid pace of innovation, development of customer-focused solutions, our large and geographically diverse customer base, efficient go-to-market, solid customer expansion, and strong balance sheet give us confidence as we address the rich market opportunity ahead of us.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Key Customer Metrics:

Total subscription customer count was over 11,300, compared to over 10,500 in Q3 FY20, and over 8,100 in Q4 FY19.

Total customer count with Annual Contract Value (ACV) greater than $100,000 was over 610, compared to over 570 in Q3 FY20, and over 440 in Q4 FY19.

Subscription revenue represented 92% of total revenue.

Net Expansion Rate continued to be greater than 130%.

Product Releases and Other Business Highlights:

Released version 7.7 of the Elastic Stack, bringing strong enhancements and integrations across the Elastic solutions portfolio, including: General availability of Elastic Workplace Search, a modern, unified search experience built to enable organizations of all sizes with a clean, simple, and easily deployable enterprise search solution. Integrated alerting features across the Elastic Stack, bringing alerting workflows directly to the user, tailored to their context and use case. Asynchronous search, enabling users to run long queries in the background, letting teams track progress and retrieve partial results as they become available. Embedded case management, helping security teams develop standard operating procedures for incident investigation and response. Service maps to Elastic APM, for full visibility of live data and system dependencies to speed the troubleshooting of issues in today’s distributed and cloud-native environments.

Released Elastic Cloud Enterprise (ECE) 2.5, including: Dedicated coordinating layer, driving increased performance and scalability. Support for snapshot lifecycle management (SLM) in ECE-hosted deployments. Automated migration from index curation to index lifecycle management (ILM), using a one-click migration path.

Released Elastic Cloud on Kubernetes (ECK) 1.1.0, including: Support for remote clusters, enabling cross-cluster search and replication across multiple global Kubernetes environments. Out-of-the-box Elastic APM instrumentation of the ECK operator.

Introduced expanded capabilities on Elastic Cloud, including: General availability of Elasticsearch Service public API, which includes an easy-to-use, programmatic way to provision and configure Elasticsearch Service deployments. FedRAMP “In Process” status for FedRAMP Moderate, signifying the addition of Elastic Cloud to the FedRAMP marketplace. Beta availability of our new government region, AWS GovCloud (US East), for the Elasticsearch Service on Elastic Cloud. Ability for Google customers to purchase annual subscriptions of Elasticsearch Service on Elastic Cloud through Google Cloud Marketplace. Availability of Elasticsearch Service on Google Cloud in South Carolina, Finland, Taiwan, the Netherlands, São Paulo, and Singapore; Microsoft Azure in London and Ireland; AWS in Ohio.

Held four successful Elastic{ON} Tour events to educate and engage with Elastic’s community of users, customers, and partners in San Francisco, Brazil, US Gov Summit, and Americas East.

Ranked #4 in the Fast Company enterprise technology category on its 2020 Most Innovative Companies list.

Financial Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance:

For its first quarter of fiscal 2021 (ending July 31, 2020):

Total revenue is expected to be between $119 million and $122 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -12% and -11%.

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.19 and $0.17, assuming between 83 million and 84 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding.

For its fiscal year 2021 (ending April 30, 2021):

Total revenue is expected to be between $530 million and $540 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -15% and -13%.

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.98 and $0.85, assuming between 85 million and 87 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding.

We believe it is prudent to expect some near-term business headwinds as the economic impact from the COVID-19 situation further unfolds. As such, our guidance includes the expected impact of COVID‑19 on our business and results of operations based on information available to us today.

See the section titled “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. These items necessary to reconcile such non-GAAP measures could be material and have a significant impact on the Company’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast

Elastic’s executive management team will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 p.m. Amsterdam time to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through Elastic’s Investor Relations website at ir.elastic.co. Slides will accompany the webcast. The replay of the webcast and slides will be available for two months.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Everyone can get started with Elastic products and solutions quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Elastic’s financial results as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of this press release titled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risk and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, our expected financial results for the fiscal quarter ending July 31, 2020 and the fiscal year ending April 30, 2021, our expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our customer base, potential market and growth opportunities, and our go-to-market strategy. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our expectations and beliefs in light of currently available information regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to those related to: the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations, hiring and financial results, and on businesses of our customers and partners, including the effect of governmental lockdowns, restrictions and new regulations; our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue, cost of revenue, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses (which include changes in sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses), and our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability; our ability to continue to deliver and improve our offerings and successfully develop new offerings, including security-related product offerings and SaaS offerings; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing offerings and new offerings, including the expansion and adoption of our SaaS offerings; our ability to maintain and expand our user and customer base; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations on our results; our international expansion strategy; our operating results and cash flows; our beliefs and objectives for future operations; the sufficiency of our capital resources; our ability to successfully execute our go-to-market strategy and expand in our existing markets and into new markets; and general market, political, economic and business conditions (including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic).

Any additional or unforeseen effect from the COVID-19 pandemic may exacerbate these risks. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 31, 2020 and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic’s website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Anthony Luscri

Elastic Investor Relations

ir@elastic.co

(650) 695-1055

Lisa Boughner

Elastic Corporate Communications

lisa.boughner@elastic.co

Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Year Ended April 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue License - self-managed $ 16,862 $ 12,624 $ 53,536 $ 39,474 Subscription - self-managed and SaaS 97,041 60,999 338,634 208,780 Total subscription revenue 113,903 73,623 392,170 248,254 Professional services 9,720 6,976 35,450 23,399 Total revenue 123,623 80,599 427,620 271,653 Cost of revenue Cost of license - self-managed 346 97 948 387 Cost of subscription - self-managed and SaaS 23,987 16,548 84,819 53,560 Total cost of revenue - subscription 24,333 16,645 85,767 53,947 Cost of professional services 9,940 6,797 36,923 24,063 Total cost of revenue 34,273 23,442 122,690 78,010 Gross profit 89,350 57,157 304,930 193,643 Operating expenses Research and development 45,591 31,004 165,370 101,167 Sales and marketing 58,180 45,044 219,040 147,296 General and administrative 20,153 13,194 91,625 46,536 Total operating expenses 123,924 89,242 476,035 294,999 Operating loss (34,574 ) (32,085 ) (171,105 ) (101,356 ) Other income, net 687 704 1,963 3,441 Loss before income taxes (33,887 ) (31,381 ) (169,142 ) (97,915 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,736 ) 3,454 (1,968 ) 4,388 Net loss $ (31,151 ) $ (34,835 ) $ (167,174 ) $ (102,303 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (2.12 ) $ (1.86 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted 82,123,381 72,307,990 78,799,732 54,893,365

Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) April 30, Assets 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 297,081 $ 298,000 Restricted cash 2,308 2,280 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,247 and $1,411 as of April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019, respectively 128,690 81,274 Deferred contract acquisition costs 19,537 17,215 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,623 30,872 Total current assets 480,239 429,641 Property and equipment, net 7,760 5,448 Goodwill 197,877 19,846 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,783 - Intangible assets, net 50,455 6,723 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 24,012 8,935 Deferred tax assets 3,164 1,748 Other assets 7,621 13,397 Total assets $ 803,911 $ 485,738 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,485 $ 4,450 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,210 18,740 Accrued compensation and benefits 48,409 22,147 Operating lease liabilities 7,639 - Deferred revenue 231,681 158,243 Total current liabilities 321,424 203,580 Deferred revenue, non-current 28,021 12,423 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 27,827 - Other liabilities, non-current 12,992 6,723 Total liabilities 390,264 222,726 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Convertible preference shares, €0.01 par value; 165,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019 - - Ordinary shares, par value €0.01 per share: 165,000,000 shares authorized; 82,856,978 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2020 and 73,675,083 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2019 856 754 Treasury stock, 35,937 shares (repurchased at an average price of $10.30 per share) (369 ) (369 ) Additional paid-in capital 898,788 581,135 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,377 ) (1,431 ) Accumulated deficit (484,251 ) (317,077 ) Total shareholders’ equity 413,647 263,012 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 803,911 $ 485,738

Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

April 30, Year Ended

April 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (31,151 ) $ (34,835 ) $ (167,174 ) $ (102,303 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,286 1,309 12,859 5,695 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 7,733 6,656 28,314 21,374 Non-cash operating lease cost 2,252 - 7,422 - Stock-based compensation expense 17,232 11,927 60,007 39,942 Non-cash acquisition expense settled with shares - - 8,834 - Deferred income taxes (918 ) 2,733 (1,539 ) 3,621 Other (9 ) 3 1,123 69 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (57,626 ) (27,576 ) (46,753 ) (29,804 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (19,776 ) (9,592 ) (46,217 ) (30,006 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,395 (8,451 ) (2,950 ) (18,049 ) Other assets 1,823 (5,035 ) 5,603 (3,292 ) Accounts payable (1,136 ) 2,592 5,968 2,226 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,700 4,142 5,220 10,872 Accrued compensation and benefits 16,333 1,772 19,710 3,842 Operating lease liabilities (2,075 ) - (6,661 ) - Deferred revenue 52,004 34,565 85,670 71,876 Net cash used in operating activities (5,933 ) (19,790 ) (30,564 ) (23,937 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (826 ) (1,088 ) (5,063 ) (3,447 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - (24,373 ) (1,986 ) Other 249 (2,850 ) 249 (2,850 ) Net cash used in investing activities (577 ) (3,938 ) (29,187 ) (8,283 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares in initial public offering - - - 269,514 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of stock options 10,841 15,015 61,463 18,552 Repurchase of early exercised options - - - (500 ) Repayment of notes payable - (33 ) (90 ) (106 ) Payment of deferred offering costs - 1 - (5,672 ) Payment of withholding taxes related to acquisition expense settled in shares - - (2,834 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 10,841 14,983 58,539 281,788 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,309 ) 535 321 (897 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,022 (8,210 ) (891 ) 248,671 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 296,367 308,490 300,280 51,609 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 299,389 $ 300,280 $ 299,389 $ 300,280

Elastic N.V. REVENUE BY TYPE (amounts in thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Year Ended April 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 % of % of % of % of Total Total Total Total Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Self-managed subscription $ 84,933 69 % $ 59,855 74 % $ 299,880 70 % $ 202,419 74 % License 16,862 14 % 12,624 16 % 53,536 12 % 39,474 14 % Subscription 68,071 55 % 47,231 58 % 246,344 58 % 162,945 60 % SaaS 28,970 23 % 13,768 17 % 92,290 22 % 45,835 17 % Total subscription revenue 113,903 92 % 73,623 91 % 392,170 92 % 248,254 91 % Professional services 9,720 8 % 6,976 9 % 35,450 8 % 23,399 9 % Total revenue $ 123,623 100 % $ 80,599 100 % $ 427,620 100 % $ 271,653 100 %

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA CALCULATED BILLINGS (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Year Ended April 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenue $ 123,623 $ 80,599 $ 427,620 $ 271,653 Add: Increase in total deferred revenue 52,004 34,565 85,670 71,876 Less: Decrease (increase) in unbilled accounts receivable (528 ) 223 (592 ) (571 ) Calculated billings $ 175,099 $ 115,387 $ 512,698 $ 342,958

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA FREE CASH FLOW (amounts in thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Year Ended April 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash used in operating activities $ (5,933 ) $ (19,790 ) $ (30,564 ) $ (23,937 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (826 ) (1,088 ) (5,063 ) (3,447 ) Free cash flow $ (6,759 ) $ (20,878 ) $ (35,627 ) $ (27,384 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (577 ) $ (3,938 ) $ (29,187 ) $ (8,283 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 10,841 $ 14,983 $ 58,539 $ 281,788 Net cash used in operating activities (as a percentage of total revenue) (5 )% (25 )% (7 )% (9 )% Less: Purchases of property and equipment (as a percentage of total revenue) 0 % (1 )% (1 )% (1 )% Free cash flow margin (5 )% (26 )% (8 )% (10 )%

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Year Ended April 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross Profit Reconciliation: GAAP gross profit $ 89,350 $ 57,157 $ 304,930 $ 193,643 Stock-based compensation expense 2,180 1,635 7,127 4,591 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 70 38 527 38 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,109 667 6,768 2,808 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 93,709 $ 59,497 $ 319,352 $ 201,080 Gross Margin Reconciliation(1): GAAP gross margin 72.3 % 70.9 % 71.3 % 71.3 % Stock-based compensation expense 1.8 % 2.0 % 1.7 % 1.7 % Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.0 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 1.7 % 0.8 % 1.6 % 1.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 75.8 % 73.8 % 74.7 % 74.0 % Operating Loss Reconciliation: GAAP operating loss $ (34,574 ) $ (32,085 ) $ (171,105 ) $ (101,356 ) Stock-based compensation expense 17,232 11,927 60,007 39,942 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 845 1,814 7,493 1,814 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,550 700 10,068 2,956 Acquisition-related expenses 212 168 17,974 948 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (12,735 ) $ (17,476 ) $ (75,563 ) $ (55,696 ) Operating Margin Reconciliation(1): GAAP operating margin (28.0 )% (39.8 )% (40.0 )% (37.3 )% Stock-based compensation expense 13.9 % 14.8 % 14.0 % 14.7 % Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 0.7 % 2.3 % 1.8 % 0.7 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 2.9 % 0.9 % 2.4 % 1.1 % Acquisition-related expenses 0.2 % 0.2 % 4.2 % 0.3 % Non-GAAP operating margin (10.3 )% (21.7 )% (17.7 )% (20.5 )% Net Loss Reconciliation: GAAP net loss $ (31,151 ) $ (34,835 ) $ (167,174 ) $ (102,303 ) Stock-based compensation expense 17,232 11,927 60,007 39,942 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 845 1,814 7,493 1,814 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,550 700 10,068 2,956 Acquisition-related expenses 212 168 17,974 948 Income tax(2) (458 ) (246 ) (1,623 ) (4,384 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (9,770 ) $ (20,472 ) $ (73,255 ) $ (61,027 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted(1) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (1.11 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted 82,123,381 72,307,990 78,799,732 54,893,365

