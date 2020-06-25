Elastic Launches Enterprise Search on Elastic Cloud

Providing Unmatched Deployment Options and Flexibility Across Platforms and Geographic Regions

Offering a powerful, unrivaled, enterprise search solution that gives users the tools to bring search experiences to market quickly and scale them seamlessly, now available in the cloud or on-premises.

Enabling users to deploy Elastic App Search and Workplace Search directly from the Elastic Cloud console.

Providing customers with the ability to easily and cost-effectively scale their deployments and manage their cloud spend.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced the launch of Elastic Enterprise Search on Elastic Cloud. Elastic Enterprise Search is a suite of search products that dramatically simplifies the process of creating enterprise-grade search experiences for both customer- and employee-facing search applications. The new offering enables users to deploy both Elastic Workplace Search and App Search with ease and flexibility across platforms and global regions.

Elastic Enterprise Search can be deployed on cloud platforms including AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, with deployment options anywhere Elastic Cloud is available — including 35+ global regions — providing the flexibility and scale needed to ensure speed and manage data sovereignty concerns. In addition, users can download and run the solution on-premises, from anywhere, and existing Elastic Cloud customers can add Elastic Enterprise Search simply by creating a new deployment in their cloud console.

With Elastic Enterprise Search on Elastic Cloud, customers benefit from an expertly hosted solution, complete with support from the people who built the product. In addition, customers can scale their deployments with ease, enabling full control of costs with a unique, resource-based pricing model that eliminates the confusion created with document-, user-, or query-based pricing that many customers experience.

“We saw a nearly 10x increase in site traffic as the global Coronavirus pandemic compelled the public to stay home and leverage online delivery services like HappyFresh,” said Fajar Budiprasetyo, CTO, HappyFresh . “Moving our Elastic Enterprise Search deployment to Elastic Cloud allowed us to better serve our customers with faster response times, enhanced overall performance, and ensured the reliability of our services. Choosing a cloud region close to our customers increased our flexibility and scalability which enabled our search function to handle the drastic increase in site traffic.”

. “Moving our Elastic Enterprise Search deployment to Elastic Cloud allowed us to better serve our customers with faster response times, enhanced overall performance, and ensured the reliability of our services. Choosing a cloud region close to our customers increased our flexibility and scalability which enabled our search function to handle the drastic increase in site traffic.” “Enterprise Search on Elastic Cloud enables our customers to create end-to-end, rich experiences for any use case — from customer-facing websites to employee-focused productivity tools,” said Matt Riley, VP of Product, Enterprise Search, Elastic. “With this launch, Elastic App Search and Workplace Search are now available as a single cloud-based solution, making it easy to consume and scale — no other vendor offers such a flexible approach to deployment.”

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Everyone can get started with Elastic products and solutions quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

