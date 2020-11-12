EIZO Releases 3U VPX Graphics/GPGPU Card Based on NVIDIA Turing (TU104) for AI Applications in the Defense Market

EIZO’s Condor GR5-RTX5000 offers up to 9.4 TFLOPs of FP32 floating point performance, 16 GB GDDR6 memory, 48 RT Ray-Tracing Cores, 384 Tensor Cores and 3072 CUDA ® processing cores.

The Condor GR5-RTX5000 is designed for latency-sensitive applications supporting ISR, Degraded Visual Environments (DVE), Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Electronic Warfare (EW), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) and Data Science projects.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc., a provider of ruggedized graphics and video products, has introduced the Condor GR5-RTX5000 – a fully ruggedized 3U VPX form factor graphics & GPGPU card that hosts the NVIDIA® Quadro RTX™ 5000 GPU (TU104) directly on the board (chip-down).

Powered by NVIDIA Turing™ architecture, the Condor GR5-RTX5000 delivers exceptional power and performance to a defense market hungry to harness the potential of artificial intelligence (AI). The new board is designed for latency-sensitive applications supporting ISR, Degraded Visual Environments (DVE), Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Electronic Warfare (EW), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) and Data Science projects.

The Condor GR5-RTX5000 offers up to 9.4 TFLOPs of FP32 floating point performance, 16 GB GDDR6 memory, 48 RT Ray-Tracing Cores for real-time rendering of photorealistic objects and 384 Tensor Cores for deep learning training and AI inferencing. With 3072 CUDA cores for parallel processing, this GPGPU card also supports advanced shading technologies such as Mesh, Texture, and Variable Rate Shading.

Selwyn L. Henriques, president and CEO of EIZO Rugged Solutions, said: “Our NVIDIA Turing TU104 based Condor GR5-RTX5000 card is one of the most powerful computing platforms in the rugged market today and delivers unparalleled performance to defense developers wanting to harness artificial intelligence in their next generation designs.

“Our extremely SWaP-efficient electrical, mechanical and thermal designs offer customers the opportunity to achieve maximum possible performance from the GPGPU, even under extreme conditions. Our novel chip-down implementation of the NVIDIA Turing TU104 technology serves to improve the card’s thermal dissipation profile too.”

The rugged Condor GR5-RTX5000 delivers real-time throughput for encoding applications with a dedicated H.264 and H.265 encode engine (NVENC) and a dedicated decoding core for playback (NVDEC), supporting an unrestricted number of encoding sessions with a performance throughput verified in house of 24x concurrent 1080p30 sessions at default power settings. This product meets strict data integrity requirements for mission-critical applications with uncompromised computing accuracy and reliability.

The Condor GR5-RTX5000 has three customizable output configurations and is offered in air-cooled or conduction-cooled variations. Like all of EIZO Rugged Solutions’ VPX cards, the Condor GR5-RTX5000 is MIL-STD-810 compliant and is designed to meet military and aerospace specifications for temperature, shock, vibration, and power.

About EIZO Rugged Solutions

EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc. has been developing graphics and video solutions for military, air traffic control, and other embedded applications for over 30 years. The ISO9001:2015 certified company offers a range of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products targeted at video capture, processing, display, compression, streaming, GPGPU, Artificial Intelligence (AI), video format conversion and data archival. The company designs and manufactures its core MIL-STD-810 graphics and video products in the USA, serving customers in defense, security, ISR, aerospace, avionics, transportation, maritime, and industrial markets. Its rugged monitors offer the high quality, reliability, and long-term availability needed to meet the stringent requirements of defense and other niche markets.

EIZO, the EIZO logo, and Condor are trademarks or registered trademarks of EIZO Corporation. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, CUDA, NVIDIA Quadro RTX, and NVIDIA Turing are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company names, product names, and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

