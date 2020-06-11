BusinessWire

EGlobalTech Announces the Launch of jmpr

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EGlobalTech, A Tetra Tech Company, announced today the launch of “jmpr,” a new software product which considerably simplifies Amazon Web Services (AWS) user and permission management. One of the first products of its kind on the market, jmpr is designed to help:

  • AWS developers who have multiple accounts with different permissions, requiring repeated separate logins per day to complete required tasks;
  • AWS administrators who manage large numbers of users with a high rate of user and permission changes.

jmpr solves these challenges by enabling AWS users to login once and then “jump” between accounts easily, while providing administrators with the ability to seamlessly manage thousands of user accounts and permissions through an elegant and intuitive user interface.

The benefits of using jmpr include:

  • The ability to jump between accounts in only 2 steps (vs. the standard 10 steps)
  • 44% to 88% annual staff cost savings over manual operations
  • The ability to apply access security easily and rapidly across managed users
  • Reduced administrative burden and knowledge needed to administer accounts
  • Reduced training burden for AWS administrators
  • Faster response to issues through faster account access
  • Better segregation of projects

Please visit https://www.eglobaltech.com/jmpr-software for more information.

About EGlobalTech

EGlobalTech, A Tetra Tech Company, is an IT, cybersecurity, and management consulting firm based in Arlington, VA. Our focus is to provide the public sector with innovative solutions, leveraging cutting-edge tools and methodologies to meet the federal government’s most pressing business needs. To achieve this objective, our core practice areas are integrated to provide federal clients with comprehensive, end-to-end results. For more information, please visit our website at eglobaltech.com.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.


Contacts

eGT Public Relations
Branko Primetica
marketing.pr@eglobaltech.com

