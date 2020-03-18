EfficientIP Appoints Jérôme Arnaud as Chief Financial Officer

Network Automation and Security Solutions Provider Achieves 38% Revenue Growth from New Business

PARIS, LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EfficientIP, a leading provider of network security and automation solutions specializing in DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM), today announced it has appointed Jérôme Arnaud as chief financial officer (CFO). A seasoned industry veteran, with more than two decades of experience supervising international financial operations for leading software and services companies, Jérôme will report to EfficientIP CEO David Williamson.

“Arnaud is an experienced finance leader with a strong track record of growing and maintaining healthy financial performance for software companies across the world. I am confident that Arnaud’s extensive international experience will be instrumental to accelerating the company’s expansion on a global scale,” said Williamson.

Prior to joining EfficientIP, Arnaud served as CFO of Intersec, leading the software vendor’s financial operations and sales while achieving significant revenue growth. Arnaud began his career as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers in both France and North America. At Ilog, a NASDAQ and EURONEXT‐listed software vendor, he served as group CFO until the sale of the company to IBM in 2009. He then joined Generix Group based in California, a EURONEXT‐listed industrial, logistics and retail ecosystems provider for 3 years prior to joining Dassault Systèmes as CFO APAC based in Tokyo and Shanghai.

“I am excited to join EfficientIP at this time of significant growth for the company. I look forward to leveraging my knowledge of financial markets and international experience to help drive global expansion, increased service offerings aligned with demand, and greater financial health for the company. In 2019, EfficientIP achieved 38% revenue growth from new business and 27% revenue growth year over year. I’m confident that with our investment from Jolt Capital, we are primed to strengthen our market position and broaden our services across the world,” said Arnaud.

Arnaud is a graduate of Skema Business School Lille, where he studied business administration and finance.

