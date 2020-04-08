Effect of COVID-19 pandemic on Fairfax County businesses is focus of FCEDA survey

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--How the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is affecting businesses throughout Fairfax County is the focus of a survey being taken by the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA).

The short survey asks business owners or executives to describe the impact of the public health emergency on their staffing and revenue and their outlook for future staffing and revenue. The survey also asks what resources the owners or executives have found useful and what additional resources they would find useful.

Click here to take the survey. It closes at 5:00 p.m. ET Friday, April 10.

“In order to come up with the best solutions for helping companies survive this crisis, we have to know how they are being affected by it and this survey gives us another tool to do that,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the FCEDA.

