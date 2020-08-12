Edmit Joins Jump$tart to Tackle Student Debt Crisis

High schools across the country will have access to Edmit’s college financial education platform at no cost

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edmit, the award-winning platform for high school students and parents recommended by college counselors to help families make smarter college financial decisions, has been invited to join the Jump$tart Coalition, a national non-profit organization that promotes the importance of effective financial education. Edmit joins partner organizations including EVERFI and AFCPE® to help more students access college with less debt.

“Jump$tart’s goal is to ensure that every student receives sufficient financial education in school,” said Laura Levine, President & CEO of Jump$tart, “so we are excited to welcome Edmit to our coalition as they help close a critical gap by preparing students to select a college with the right financial fit.”

In addition to joining Jump$tart, Edmit has partnered with the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education® (AFCPE®) to make Edmit’s college financial education resources more accessible to guidance counselors and educators across the country. An Edmit Plus license is free with AFCPE’s College Finance Essentials course, an online professional development course covering all aspects of college finance – from school selection to taxes to student loans. . If you are an educator who would like to learn more about bringing Edmit’s no-cost resources to your school, visit https://www.edmit.me/educators.

Rebecca Wiggins, Jump$tart Board Member and Executive Director of AFCPE, said, “Selecting a college is one of the biggest financial investments a young person will make in their life. At AFCPE, we believe in the importance of equipping financial counselors and educators with the knowledge, tools, and resources to ensure that all people have access to make informed financial decisions – ones that empower them to a lifetime of financial security. Edmit’s platform provides tremendous value to students and families, as well as the educators and professionals who are supporting them with making these important decisions."

Julie Andrade-Chapman, a guidance counselor at Silver Creek High School in California agrees. "I am extremely grateful for my students and families to have the opportunity to be educated and guided in the process of choosing a college, and seeing the costs mapped out from beginning to end, so they can make the best decision with the most information.”

With Edmit, students and families can:

Estimate financial and merit aid, determine affordability, and reduce the cost of college through financial aid appeals;

Research post-graduation earnings by college and major; and

Build a financial plan and plan ahead for student debt.

“Edmit’s work is more needed than ever,” said Nick Ducoff, CEO of Edmit. “A recent survey by Hobsons found that the share of students citing 'financial aid' as a top factor in their college choice jumped from 39% in 2019, to 59% in 2020, so we’re thrilled to be working with Jump$tart and AFCPE to amplify the critical work we’re doing in supporting high school students across the country. This is a big step forward in our mission of making Edmit accessible to students and educators so they can make the best higher education choices possible."

If you are an educator who would like to learn more about bringing Edmit’s no-cost resources to your school, visit https://www.edmit.me/educators.

About Edmit

Edmit helps families make smarter college financial decisions so they're better off after college. Founded by former university leaders, our tools and resources for saving, planning, and paying for college have saved families millions of dollars on tuition and loan payments. Edmit's software provides families with personalized reports on how to afford college, including cost estimates, and financial fit scores based on projected ability to repay student debt. Edmit's book, Better Off After College, published in late 2019, was a #1 best-seller on Amazon. For more information about Edmit, visit www.edmit.me

About Jump$tart

The Jump$tart Coalition is a Washington, DC-based nonprofit organization that seeks to improve the personal financial literacy of students in pre-kindergarten through college. Jump$tart’s nearly 150 national partners and 51 affiliated state coalitions work individually and collectively to educate and prepare our nation’s youth for life-long financial success. Jump$tart is the original promoter of April as Financial Literacy Month and publisher of the National Standards in K-12 Personal Finance Education. For more information about the Jump$tart Coalition, go to jumpstart.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Nick Ducoff, CEO, Edmit

nick@edmit.me