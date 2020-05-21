BusinessWire

Edgile Recognized as Security System Integrator of the Year at Inaugural Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgile, a trusted cyber risk and regulatory compliance partner to the Fortune 500, has been named as a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Award winner for Microsoft Security System Integrator of the Year. Edgile was honored among a global field of top partners for demonstrating excellence in security controls integration and customer implementation using Microsoft technology.


“The Edgile team is committed to collaborating with Microsoft to design and implement security systems that make modern enterprises across all industries safer and more secure,” said Marvin Tansley, Edgile Partner and Microsoft Practice Leader. “Edgile’s strategic, risk-based approach addresses concerns for enterprise executives and creates program buy-in from all teams across the company.”

“Solving our mutual customers’ security challenges is very much a team sport,” said Andrew Conway, General Manager, Security Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp. “We are pleased to recognize these leaders in the ecosystem at Microsoft’s inaugural security awards.”

Winners were announced in 16 categories that span security integration partners, system integrators and managed security service providers.

As the enterprise’s traditional perimeter continues to evolve and in some cases break down, reacting to security events with one-off point solutions is no longer an option. Microsoft’s robust security controls coupled with Edgile’s risk-based configuration roadmaps are moving enterprise security programs beyond risk mitigation into secure, future-proofed business alignments.

Learn more about how Edgile is teaming with Microsoft to integrate security controls, policies and regulatory compliance in the modern enterprise:

About Edgile: We Secure the Cloud ®

Edgile is the trusted cyber risk and regulatory compliance partner to the world’s leading organizations, providing consulting, managed services, and harmonized regulatory content. We secure the modern enterprise by developing cloud and hybrid programs that increase business agility and create a competitive advantage for our clients.

To join an upcoming risk and security webinar hosted by our architects and consultants, visit edgile.com/webinars.

For more information visit www.edgile.com

Follow Edgile on Twitter and LinkedIn


Contacts

Marketing Contact
Dan Seyer
dan.seyer@edgile.com

 

